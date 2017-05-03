Erin Moran Death: ‘Happy Days’ Cast Reunites At Actress’ Memorial

Erin Moran’s life was celebrated this week at her memorial. The former Happy Days star shockingly died on April 22 after being found unresponsive in her home in Harrison County, Indiana. After an autopsy, her cause of death is thought to be stage 4 cancer.

Erin Moran shot to fame during her childhood for playing Joanie Cunningham on the popular television series, Happy Days, and later the show’s spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi. During the actress’ memorial, some of her former co-stars reunited for a photo while celebrating her life. Scott Baio, Cathy Silvers, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Don Most, and Ron Howard came together to mourn Moran, who passed away at the age of 56.

Don Most, who played Richie Cunningham’s hilarious friend, Ralph Mouth on Happy Days, revealed in a statement to E! News that he was “incredibly sad” about Erin’s passing, calling the loss “painful.”

“I am so incredibly sad. Erin was a wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman. As I write this I can’t really comprehend it. A very painful loss. It gives me some comfort to know that she’s with Tom, Al, Pat and Garry. Rest In Peace, sweet Erin.”

After Erin Moran’s death, her on-screen big brother, Ron Howard, appeared on The Talk to express his sadness over her death.

“It’s been a rough time. My stepmother Judy passed away a couple of months ago, so the Erin event really did hit hard. … I had no idea she was ill whatsoever … She was always the kid on the set, in a way. When I think of her then, which is how I choose to think of her, she was this feisty, spirited little girl.”

Howard also revealed a funny memory he had of Erin Moran from their time together on the Happy Days set.

“It was kind of a boys club, we had all the guys goofing around … a lot of hijinks and goofy frat stuff going on, but I do remember a particular moment — we were in rehearsal, in our rehearsal clothes, and it was kind of turning into a shaving scream fight. And she did sneak up behind Henry Winkler with a pretty good shaving cream pie, and she got him.” https://twitter.com/StephanDiaczun/status/856929451581550592

Erin Moran’s most memorable co-star, Scott Baio, caused controversy after her when he spoke out about her passing on The Bernie & Sid Show. Fans believe Baio seemed insensitive and had assumed that Moran had died from alcohol and/or drug-related issues, which she had struggled with in the past.

“For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”

Later, after receiving heat from fans, Scott Baio tried to explain his comments about Erin Moran’s death via Facebook.

“Monday, April 24th at 6AM Pacific time I did a live radio interview. I was asked ONLY about Erin’s troubled past due to drug & alcohol abuse. I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it,” he explained. “THIS WAS BEFORE THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS ANNOUNCED STATING STAGE 4 CANCER.”

In addition to the Happy Days cast, many fans have been mourning Erin Moran’s death, and have taken to their social media accounts to post loving tributes and kind words to the actress and her family during this difficult time. No further news about the circumstances surrounding her passing have been revealed at this time.

What are your thoughts on the Happy Days cast reuniting for Erin Moran’s memorial?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]