WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns And Braun Strowman Caught Hanging Out Overseas, So What’s The Scoop?

As wrestling fans undoubtedly know, the latest controversy is, of course, between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. The last time the two stepped into the ring together, the WWE rumors mill went into overdrive — during Payback, Strowman defeated Reigns, but not before brutalizing him to the point that he was spitting out blood.

However, the latest WWE rumors suggest that not only is the beef between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman little more than kayfabe, but it also suggests that Braun and Roman are actually the best of friends, as the duo were caught hanging out together overseas.

This is sort of like when fans found out that Reigns and Rusev played on the PlayStation together after the matches, isn’t it?

G.d. Afternoon. Hope everyone is having a wonderful day my @WWERomanReigns. a special you and #RomanEmpire stay safe God Bless…. BT! pic.twitter.com/0AjIu9JfOd — BettyWitherspoon (@BettyWitherspo7) May 3, 2017

According to the latest WWE rumors from Wrestling, Inc., Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were photographed hanging out together overseas. It was part of a group photo that included Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Titus O’Neil, Heath Slater and Curtis Axel at the legendary Roman Colosseum.

You can check out the picture below.

It turns out that the entire Raw crew was on hand in Rome for a live event. The SmackDown crew, for their part, is headed overseas now for the WWE tour of Europe, which runs through the middle of the month.

Still, we have to admit that we chuckled a little when this picture came out showing Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman hanging out together and taking pictures like a couple of tourists on a Contiki tour.

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from Cageside Seats, it looks like Roman Reigns wasn’t the only one brutalized at Payback. It turns out that Braun Strowman isn’t as much of a beast as he thinks he is because word got out that he’s torn a rotator cuff as a result of fighting at Payback.

“It was expected WWE would continue an injury angle with Reigns. His entire upper body was taped up from his last run-in with Strowman, and he was spitting up blood when last we saw him. What was unexpected was Angle’s revelation that Braun suffered a “torn rotator cuff”. WWE has since confirmed the GM’s statement in a story on their website. The possibilty exists the injuries to both men are storyline, and done to drag out their program. Angle reported both men stated they weren’t done with each other when he spoke to them.”

This is the man the IWC sends death threats to. Smh. Just because they don’t like him. But im sure @WWERomanReigns daughter thinks otherwise pic.twitter.com/3D7qmYJV9c — BigRaysShow (@BigRaysShow) May 3, 2017

Finally, the latest WWE rumors from Comic Book suggest that Bray Wyatt of the Wyatt family is considering the possibility of welcoming The Beast back into the fold. Wyatt said that they would be “in and out” forever, and while he wished the erstwhile “family member” nothing but the best, he knows that each can credit their success to the other.

So, wrestling fans, it’s now your turn to sound off. What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think that Braun Strowman will rejoin the Wyatt family? How do you feel about Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman hanging out in Europe together?

Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE rumors in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]