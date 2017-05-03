Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed the identity of her third child’s father on Tuesday, and a short time later, Chris Lopez reportedly reacted with a telling Twitter post.

Hours after the longtime reality star responded to an OK! Magazine report by confirming Lopez was her mystery man, the Delaware State University student posted a GIF featuring Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural character Dean Winchester reading something on a laptop screen and slamming it shut.

As In Touch Weekly magazine pointed out, Lopez seemingly lets the GIF doing the talking instead of directly addressing the news. However, one day later, Lopez appeared to have a change of heart as he re-tweeted a cryptic post about love with his fans and followers.

“If I ever loved you, I’ll always love you. That’s how I was raised,” Lopez’s tweet read.

The Teen Mom 2 star began dating Lopez sometime last year after announcing plans to divorce Javi Marroquin in May. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Lowry and Marroquin tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son Lincoln one year later. Then, after years of marital troubles, the couple called it quits last spring as Marroquin remained deployed in Qatar.

In addition to their ongoing feuds over Lowry’s communication with other men, including Tyler Hill who infamously texted Lowry during one of her FaceTime sessions with Marroquin, the former Teen Mom 2 couple was at odds over their plans for more kids. At the time of their split, Lowry insisted she did not want any more children. Meanwhile, Marroquin was hoping to expand their family.

In her pregnancy announcement in February, the Teen Mom 2 star addressed the reason behind her sudden change of plans.

“I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she explained. “Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more.”

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” the Teen Mom 2 star added. “I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Multiple baby daddies are nothing new for the cast of Teen Mom 2. In fact, each of the four women of Teen Mom 2, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, have at least two different fathers for their children.

In January of this year, Jenelle Evans gave birth to her third child with a third man, David Eason, and one day later, her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska, welcomed her second child with a second man, husband Cole DeBoer. As for Leah Messer, she’s been married twice and shares twins Ali and Aleeah with first husband Corey Simms and daughter Adalynn with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Lowry’s two oldest children, Isaac and Lincoln, are from past relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

Teen Mom 2 is expected to return to MTV later this year for Season 8.

