Kylie Jenner’s New Boyfriend, Travis Scott, Reportedly Sued For $2 Million

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is reportedly sinking her claws into Travis Scott, and like her ex, Tyga, he apparently has some legal troubles of his own.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Tyga was previously sued for $150,000 in damages after failing to make the lease payments on his Ferrari. His car was repossessed twice as a result of non-payment, even after making a deal with the owner of the car and attempting to ensure that he was able to to keep it. In addition to losing his sweet ride, he also lost a good chunk of change on a car he didn’t even own.

It looks like Kylie Jenner is attracted to bad boys with legal issues, as Travis Scott reportedly owes his management company, LCAR, $2 million. Evidently, Scott entered into an agreement that he would pay them 15% of everything he’s earned, but he failed to do so. So far, he’s ponied up $37,000 of the $2 million owed.

Kylie Jenner’s new man, however, has his own side of the story. While he did enter a contract with LCAR several years ago, a source close to the rapper claims that they didn’t uphold their end of the bargain. As a result, he is attempting to keep the money until they come to some sort of agreement about how to handle it. And although LCAR has reached out to Travis Scott several times since 2015, reports say his attorneys responded for him, stating that he no longer wished to work with LCAR.

Kylie Jenner seems to have a thing for men with financial problems, as she reportedly broke up and made up with Tyga several times since their romance began in 2014, and many of the times they parted ways were allegedly due to the star’s financial issues (as well as infidelity).

Though Kylie Jenner seemed heartbroken when the news broke that she and Tyga were no longer an item, she seems to have bounced back from her heartache and moved on rather quickly to Travis Scott. According to reports, Kylie Jenner spent 25 hours in bed at Coachella, mourning over the loss of her relationship with her ex, but now Jenner is more than ready to move on to a new love interest.

And although she may have spent an inordinate amount of time mooning over the loss of her relationship with Tyga, the festival was the first time that she stepped out and debuted her new beau, Travis Scott. The fashion icon also sported highlighter yellow hair with a dress to match.

Kylie Jenner recently flew to Boston to support her new love as he performed at Bentley University.

The pair then hit the town and partied at local hot spot Bijoux, where one fan noticed the hot and heavy chemistry between them.

“[Travis] was definitely looking for something intimate. They also talked a lot. Like, actually having a conversation. They were dancing at the club. They were definitely super into each other,” the source revealed.

Tyga has also reportedly moved on, and he is dating a girl who looks quite a bit like Kylie Jenner herself.

Recently, Kylie Jenner came under fire from Love & Hip Hop’s Joseline Hernandez, who claimed that Jenner and her older sister, Kim Kardashian, copy her style. Hernandez was seen wearing the same $2,000 boots as Kylie Jenner and recently said that she thought the Kardashian-Jenner girls were taking style tips from her.

“Because you know why? I’m going to tell you where the real street style come from. The real street style come from the streets. The girls like me. The girls that don’t have that much money to be able to afford $2,000 boots,” Hernandez said of the Jenner-Kardashian girls.

