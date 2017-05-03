‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Has Already Made An Appearance On The Show

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry has been notoriously quiet about the identity of her third child’s father, but finally revealed it was classmate Chris Lopez yesterday after getting annoyed with all of the crazy tabloid headlines. And while some outlets are reporting that the show is begging him to appear on the currently filming Season 8 of Teen Mom 2, it appears he already has been on the show.

Evidently, when Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, returned from deployment in season 7B of Teen Mom 2, he complained about “some dude” living in his house with Kail and their son Lincoln. That “dude” was none other than Chris Lopez.

Lopez also appears in a scene that Kailyn Lowry shared with ex, Jo Rivera, the father of her elder son, Isaac. However, his face was blurred as he didn’t sign any release papers due to wanting to keep his identity hidden. But now, it looks like the secret’s out.

It also appears it was never a secret to the cast members of Teen Mom 2. When the news dropped that Chris was the father of Kailyn Lowry’s baby, her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, complained that everyone kept tweeting to him as though it was news. However, the dad of one says he already knew.

For now, though, it appears Kailyn Lowry’s mystery man is still going to remain out of her life. She has recently been retweeting memes about “toxic individuals” and making posts about cheaters. Not too long ago, it was rumored the pair were going to attempt to make the relationship work for their unborn child, but now they have clearly gone their separate ways.

Kailyn Lowry shared some of her nerves on her blog, KailLowry.com.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!” she wrote.

The Teen Mom 2 star also seems to be trying to keep things between herself and Chris civil, at least for the sake of the baby. She made an exclusive statement toThe Ashley about the paternity issue.

“I wish Chris the best. I have nothing but positive things to say about him and it just felt like it was time to reveal that he was the dad,” she said.

Kailyn Lowry, however, has always been fiercely independent. One of the reasons she was nervous about Javi returning home from deployment centered around her being comfortable with the routine she had already established for herself.

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Recently, Kail wrote in a tweet that she thinks she’s “meant to be single,” and is not dating anyone for the time being.

Instead, she is taking time to focus on herself and making her co-parenting relationships work for her kids. Although at one point during Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry was so angry at Javi that she would barely let him in the house, he has recently been appearing in Snapchats at Isaac and Lincoln’s baseball games, as well as in one Snap teaching Isaac, 7, how to ride a two wheel bike.

Kailyn Lowry is busy prepping for the arrival of baby #3. She has decided to wait until the birth to know the sex of the child, and has painted the room a neutral grey color. She has also shown off a few neutral baby clothes on Snapchat and Instagram, and seems to be very ready for the arrival.

Kail has also just finished her degree from Delaware State University, making her the first Teen Mom on the franchise to actually complete a 4-year degree. Although it took her six years, it is still an incredible feat.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]