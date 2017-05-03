Marvel’s Netflix heroes are teaming up together in The Defenders. The streaming service recently released a trailer that looks back at a time period most people from Generation X can identify with: the “Seattle band” sound or the grunge-metal scene, with its disheveled looks and haunting lyrics popularized by bands like Nirvana.

The trailer for the Netflix Marvel series pays homage to the eclectic vibe of the era by featuring legendary grunge band Nirvana’s hit “Come As You Are.” The Defenders is currently scheduled to be released on August 18, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix has been faithful on delivering superhero releases, and The Defenders has been described by some as the climax that Daredevil has been building toward from its first season. The idea has tantalized superhero fans because it entails the triad of what many crave: down-to-earth heroes, horrifying fight scenes, and excellent choreography. Those who were disappointed by Iron Fist may see redemption in The Defenders, and the official trailer gives many fans hope of that.

Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil team up in The Defenders, with a tantalizing appearance by Sigourney Weaver as well as the return of Elektra, much to the delight of Marvel fans. Other co-stars are bound to delight viewers, such as Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight), and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

The trailer was officially released today, and the opening scene shows a bloody and exhausted Jessica Jones in a police interrogation room as the melancholy strums of Nirvana’s gripping sound set the tone for drama and suspense. Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, appears as her new lawyer.

In the two-minute-and-10-second trailer, other enticing scenes are shown in which the four superheroes decide that despite their pasts and differences, they need to team together to save New York City from ultimate destruction. The official trailer is below.

Many YouTube viewers are commenting that it looks “better than the Avengers,” but some are wary of the poor storyline and character from Iron Fist. If people are wondering why Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” is featured as the music in the trailer, it’s likely because the mysterious song combines the past with hope for a different future that will resonate with the theme of “frenemies.”

“Come as you are, as you were

As I want you to be

As a friend, as a friend

As a known enemy Take your time, hurry up

Choice is yours, don’t be late

Take a rest as a friend

As an old memory”

This may give people enough pause to wonder if the team is going to be able to put aside past differences — “old memories” from their “known enemy” and somehow become what they others “want them to be.” While the superheroes themselves may have vastly different motivations, the trailer promises that they have one goal and that the result may be nothing short of spectacular.

While Kurt Cobain may be gone, his music provides the perfect backdrop for four superheroes who are uneasy and distrustful of each other, but each holds a common theme in their heart and realizes they may have to make peace with others and their sundry pasts in order to accomplish an ultimate goal. Cobain’s life and music were of similar genre, constantly fighting a battle within himself and the world in order to bring his gift of music to the public.

[Featured Image by Netflix]