‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina’s Back! Who’s Trying To Break Up Devon And Mariah?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina’s back and just the mention of her name send Ashley and Jack into a frenzy. Meanwhile, someone is trying to make sure Devon and Mariah’s relationship doesn’t last.

Dina’s back.

The past has come back to haunt Ashley and Jack. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) prepares to see her estranged mother, Dina (Marla Adams), whom she hasn’t seen in years.

Ashley would have preferred to leave her drama with her mother in the past. Dina caused so much pain and even thinking about her brings up memories she does not want to relive.

Jack (Peter Bergman) also has trouble accepting his mother’s return. She abandoned them when they were children and has hardly had any involvement with them since.

Young and the Restless spoilers say that Jack will actually hope that Dina doesn’t try to reconnect with them while she is back, according to Soap Shows.

Victor wants Mergeron Enterprises.

Victor (Eric Braeden) wants to take over Mergeron Enterprises and hopes that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will help him with the task.

Victor would love it if Abby’s first big acquisition was of her grandfather’s company.

Next week on Y&R, will his indecision cost him both his loves and will his vengeance cost her her freedom? Plus, get ready for the return of Marla Adams! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 28, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Victor will have some competition because Devon (Bryton James) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) have an unlimited amount of money and are already headed to Paris to make their business pitch.

They are hoping to make a deal before any other power players can get their hands on Mergeron Enterprises.

Who’s after Devon and Mariah?

Meanwhile, Devon and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) seem to be getting closer and closer. However, Young and the Restless fans want to see Mariah with Kevin. Especially now that it’s been revealed that he is Bella’s real father.

Who is Bella’s father: Billy or Kevin? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hillary (Mishael Morgan) is also not happy to see Devon and Mariah together.

She’s moved on with Jordan, but she still loves Devon, so she will do whatever she can to make sure their relationship doesn’t last, according to TVOverMind.

Here’s a sneak peek at next week… Devon pursues Mariah! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Hillary’s actions might also hinder her relationship with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). He is not going to be thrilled that she is still going after her ex-husband.

Happy Monday! This week, Hilary takes a walk on the wild side. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Will this end Hillary and Jordan? If Hillary succeeds in going after Devon, Mariah will also move on.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Is Back, Cane Breaks Up Billy And Phyllis

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Tells Ashley He Had Sex With His Stepmom

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack’s Sex Secret Revealed, Victoria Fights For Billy

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Furious With Victor, Lily Walks In On Cane And Juliet

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Stringer/Getty Images]