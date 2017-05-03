WWE News: Samoa Joe Reveals His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Wants Match With Brock Lesnar

Samoa Joe wrestling inside a WWE ring is something a lot of fans believed wouldn’t happen, and now that it has become a reality, the WWE Universe is expecting great things. The fans have high expectations for him because it took him over fifteen years to appear on WWE television after working and succeeding virtually everywhere else in the industry. The WWE Universe was ecstatic when Samoa Joe finally debuted in NXT.

He was tremendously successful during his time in NXT, especially because he was brought in specifically to help the brand grow. Joe became the two-time NXT Champion and had two historic rivalries with Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor. The WWE Universe waited a long time for him to move to Raw or SmackDown because there were and are so many dreams matches that the fans have wanted to see for several years.

Samoa Joe debuted as “The Destroyer” on behalf Triple H and took out Seth Rollins during the post-Royal Rumble edition of Raw. Since then, Joe has been featured as a monster heel and has been feuding with Seth Rollins to the present day. He’s just begun to scratch the surface as a performer on WWE television, but Joe recently revealed some interesting information about what working for WWE has been like for him so far.

Recently, Samoa Joe returned for his second interview with Y2J on “Talk is Jericho.” During their interview, Joe revealed some new details about how he came into WWE, his time in NXT, and what it has been like so far working with WWE. For instance, he revealed that WWE officials explained to him early on that his role was meant to be exclusive to NXT. Joe also said the following about his relationship with Vince McMahon:

“We haven’t really had a sit-down meeting. We talk in passing and like I’m not big on like having real long, drawn out conversations and I guess that’s to my detriment. I’ll show up and be like, ‘hey, what do we need? Alright, cool.’ I’m out the door. Let’s go get it done. I heard, if you do have a meeting, nine times out of 10 it’s not a good thing!”

Obviously, Vince McMahon can be a hard man to get ahold of, especially if you’re someone like Samoa Joe who has been in the industry for a long time and knows how to make the most out of what he’s given. Triple H also seems to be Joe’s guy as far as WWE officials are concerned, which seems to be the case for many of the performers from NXT. During the interview, Joe also revealed some of his goals to accomplish in WWE.

A lot of people have wanted to see John Cena vs. Samoa Joe for a long time. Apparently, their rivalry almost happened at Wrestlemania 33. The fans will have to wait, but it’s likely to happen eventually. A match with Brock Lesnar is also something the fans want to see, which Joe discussed during the interview with Jericho:

“Absolutely. I think, and I’ve stated it a lot, I think it’s something the fans want to see and I’d definitely like to get into it with Brock. He’s very intense. It has got to be believable. I think that’s part of it too.”

The Beast vs. The Destroyer is a rivalry that the WWE Universe wants to see because it seems Brock and Joe could have some brutal and intense matches. There are some high expectations for Samoa Joe to succeed in WWE, but he’s a fifteen-year veteran. His entire career has been building to this time, and Joe will deliver.

[Featured Image by WWE]