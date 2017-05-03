Will Maci Bookout’s 8-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, soon have another sibling?

As fans may recall, Ryan Edwards announced he was going to be a dad again months ago and has since become engaged to Mackenzie Standifer. However, the post he tweeted was removed a short time after the reality dad shared it and now, his fiancee is shutting down rumors of a pregnancy.

On May 2, after a fan asked her about her potential second child, Standifer said she and Edwards weren’t planning to welcome a child together for a “long time.”

Instead, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are focused on their upcoming wedding, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

At the end of last year, after Standifer caught the bouquet during Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s wedding reception, Ryan Edwards asked his girlfriend to marry him during a taped proposal while enjoying a dinner cruise.

“I just thought we were going on a date, but he rented out a riverboat and nobody was there,” Standifer revealed to MTV News during an interview in December of last year. “It was just us on a riverboat, on the water, and it was beautiful. We finished dinner, and we were looking at each other. He asked me to stand up, and that’s when asked.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer spoke about getting married before his proposal, but she was still surprised when he asked for her hand in marriage after just months of dating.

As for what’s next, Standifer recently confirmed she found the perfect dress and also told MTV News that she and Ryan Edwards had agreed to get married this November at the church where his parents wed.

“We already booked the church — we’re getting married in November 2017,” she revealed. “It was where Jen and Larry got married.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were both in attendance when Bookout and McKinney tied the knot last October, but when it comes to Bookout’s invite to Edwards’ wedding, her future attendance has yet to be confirmed.

While Maci Bookout hasn’t yet spoken out about a potential invite, she did address her relationship with Standifer weeks ago.

“I think it’s much healthier than [Ryan Edwards’] relationships in the past,” Maci Bookout explained to OK! Magazine. “She’s very mature and she’s taken some of the pressure off of the two of us.”

Standifer has even made it easier for Bookout and Edwards to co-parent. As fans have seen in the past, Bookout and Edwards have struggled in the past with their relationship and attempts at being civil for the sake of their young son.

“[Mackenzie Standifer] has a child so she understands that when I may say something… [Ryan Edwards] may take it one way and she can kind of explain, ‘No, this is what she’s talking about,'” Bookout explained. “Then, if [Ryan Edwards] ever wants to ask me something or tell me something than she is able to be like, ‘This is how you should go about it.'”

“She’s kind of doing what we were both trying to do the whole time but were incapable of doing,” she added of Standifer.

While Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer won’t be welcoming a baby anytime soon, Bentley has his hands full with his younger siblings, Jayde Carter and Maverick Reed.

