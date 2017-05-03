‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For May 3 – ‘Y&R’ Spoilers For May 4

Young and the Restless spoilers from Canada’s day ahead Y&R preview show what we’ll see in the U.S. on Wednesday, May 3. After Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) saw Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) in a lip lock with Phyllis Abbot (Gina Tognoni), she has a meltdown. Phyllis puts her two cents in on Vikki jerking Billy around, but then she walks away to let Billy deal with his baby mama drama.

Victoria Cashes The Reality Check Billy Wrote Her

Today’s episode of The Young and the Restless has Billy reminding Victoria she didn’t want him in her life romantically and all the times she’s pushed him away. Victoria insists she just needed more time, but Billy says he doesn’t want her hurt. He says her mom’s MS crisis is why he put off telling her he’s back with Phyllis. Victoria fails to own up that she’s been lying about her mom.

Lol @ Cane. This would've been juicier if they were found naked on the elevator floor. ???? #YR #Philly pic.twitter.com/Ij8tfBmVzz — christina ree (@VintageMarieeee) May 1, 2017

Vikki asks Billy if he wants Phyllis, and he ponders which irritates Phyllis on today’s Young and the Restless. Victoria admits she wasn’t kind to Billy but also says he sure hopped onto Phyllis fast, and Billy doesn’t like where the conversation is headed. Talk about a hostile work environment — Billy knows Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) rigged the reveal and isn’t pleased. Cane tells Vikki he’s on her team.

Dina Mergeron Drama – Marla Adams Returns

On Wednesday’s Young and the Restless, viewers will see the long-absent Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), the mother of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and their sister. Dina’s company being up for sale is the talk of Genoa City; Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) talks about it with Ashley, and Jack chats about it at the Jabot offices with a few people.

RT to give a big WELCOME BACK to Marla Adams who returns today to #YR as Abbott family matriarch Dina Mergeron! pic.twitter.com/g3675cBqYc — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 3, 2017

But it’s Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) who have face time with Dina as they meet her on a private jet to discuss buying her company. Dina poo-poos them until she learns Devon is the heir of Katherine Chancellor. That changes things. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) also has her absentee grandma on her mind on today’s The Young and the Restless.

Lauren Puts Out Fires

Also on Wednesday’s Young and the Restless, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) runs into Phyllis who’s feeling a little salty about the elevator encounter with Victoria. Lauren gives her a pat on the back when Phyllis wonders if she’s a consolation prize and it’s Victoria who Billy really wants. Lauren tells her to fight for what she wants, and Billy shows up in time for a sweet hug — but now they have to tell Jack!

When my Victor is far away from Nikki he smiles and laughs! ☺️ #FreeVictor #YR pic.twitter.com/L78FdWnAKU — NRock (@NRockwellbaby) May 3, 2017

The Young and the Restless also shows Gloria Bardwell (Judith Chapman) talking to Jack about her concerns for Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) as a single parent. Jack gives Gloria grandma props, and she’s pleased. Jack tells her about Dina ditching him and the scars it’s left on him. Ashley and Jack talk later, but neither wants to dredge up the painful issues of their past about their mom.

Thursday, May 4 Y&R Spoilers

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, May 4 from SheKnows Soaps reveal Abby pushes her mom to tell her more about Dina and what happened to the fractured family. Ashley doesn’t want to dig up the dirt to satisfy her daughter’s demands. Also, Cane makes a move at Brash & Sassy and tries to get Vikki to fling her ex Billy unceremoniously out the door.

Cane: "Or maybe you can go against your natural instinct to lie and tell the truth for a change, Billy!" #YR pic.twitter.com/6JIFqX52al — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) May 2, 2017

Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) wants Cane to stay out of it, but he won’t, and karma comes for him soon, according to upcoming Young and the Restless spoilers. Cane wants Billy fired, but he needs to keep his mind on his own marriage, which is about to implode thanks to Juliet Helton (Laur Allen). Expect Cane to keep taunting Billy and pressuring Victoria.

Jack Stunned on Thursday Y&R

Now that Victoria knows about them, Young and the Restless spoilers indicate it’s time for Billy and Phyllis to go see Jack and reveal the truth. Philly tells Jack they wanted to hear it from him and reveal that they’re a couple now. Jack won’t like this one bit, and Billy is back on Jack’s crap list. Also, Jack finds a new ally to conspire with, and it might be Victoria over the new couple.

Finally, Young and the Restless spoilers promise Gloria is worried about her future at Jabot. Ashley has her eye on Jack’s bed buddy and isn’t happy their former stepmom is still around. Dina’s arrival in Genoa City with Devon and Neil will shake things up for the Abbotts, Newmans, and more as fans welcome Marla Adams back, according to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers.

TODAY: Ashley remembers her painful past, Neil & Devon seize an opportunity, and Marla Adams returns as Abbott matriarch, Dina Mergeron. pic.twitter.com/3kEXqAVtkF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 3, 2017

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]