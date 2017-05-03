Josh Duggar News: Fat, Depressed, And Now A Failing Car Salesman Who Lets Customers Drive Off Without Paying

Things haven’t been looking good for Josh Duggar lately. Two years after his sexual molestation scandal rocked the Duggar family and led to the cancellation of the popular 19 Kids and Counting, Josh continues to be a thorn in the family’s side. What’s worse, it seems as if his personal and professional lives can’t catch a break, either.

Two years ago, the oldest Duggar was riding high. The oldest of the Duggar kids had gotten married to a beautiful woman and was eyeing a career as a behind-the-scenes mover and shaker in politics, having worked with conservative politicians in Arkansas and with a nationwide conservative think-tank.

Josh Duggar to Testify in Ashley Madison Lawsuit https://t.co/pnHKFWeKrJ via #enews24ghanta pic.twitter.com/cL2aroeICs — Aadita Jaan (@Aaditajaan1) April 20, 2017

Of course, that was before news came out that Josh had, as a teenager, molested his sisters, and then, as an adult, had signed up for the cheating website, Ashley Madison. His parents shipped him off to a Christian rehab center in Illinois, then promptly stopped talking about him for two years.

Over the past few months, the Duggar family has been slowly trying to re-introduce Josh back to the world. Things even seemed to be looking up for him, when it was revealed that wife Anna was pregnant with their fifth child. Unfortunately, trouble seems to follow Josh wherever he goes these days, and the joyful news of the baby was soon overshadowed by the revelation that he would be forced to testify in the Ashley Madison breach legal case, bringing all of those painful indiscretions back up again before a court.

Further, In Touch Weekly revealed that Josh is still in treatment for his sex problems, even as wife Anna, who has steadfastly stood by her man, is pregnant with the couple’s fifth child.

“Josh is still in counseling after his rehab stay for sex addiction. He is going to a family pastor. It’s religious counseling, so it’s not like he’s getting actual help for his issues.”

What’s worse, says Radar Online, is that Josh and Anna are broke. And rather than making his money in politics, he’s trying – and failing – to make money as a used car salesman.

It’s not going well.

According to an anonymous insider, Josh is not a good used-car salesman.

“Selling cars is the only way Josh makes money. He’s selling cars and he’s not doing very well with it. He and Anna are struggling financially big time.”

In fact, he recently forgot about something that they teach you on the first day on the job as a used-car salesman, which is, don’t let a customer take a test drive without getting a copy of their driver’s license first. Well, Josh did just that, and the customer – who, by the way, was observed by another salesman to be carrying a gun – not surprisingly, took off.

“He lets this guy test drive one of his cars and forgot to take down the guy’s driver’s license. The guy drove away with the car and never returned! He just stole it!”

Josh’s personal and professional failures appear to be taking their toll on him physically, too. Although he’s always been on the pudgy side, even going back to the early days of 19 Kids and Counting, these days Josh is downright porky. Last week, In Touch Weekly reported that a photo of Josh surfaced on social media, showing him looking paunchy and bedraggled.

Some readers interpreted that photo to suggest that Josh is no longer in the loving care of a woman who wouldn’t let him set foot in public looking like that, speculating that he and Anna are separated and that he’s living with his parents.

Needless to say, Josh Duggar isn’t living his best life these days, and it’s going to take quite a bit to undo the damage that he’s done.

[Featured Image by Danny Johnston/ AP Images]