‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Catches Valentin With Anna, Sonny Kisses Carly’s Divorce Lawyer

General Hospital spoilers hint that Nelle will witness Valentin and Anna getting way too close, while Sonny kisses a woman who ends up being Carly’s new divorce attorney.

Nina’s big secret.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) has a big secret she is keeping from Nina. She will be working for Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Valentin when she witnesses something that puts her in a bad position down by the docks.

Nelle sees Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) looking way too cozy with each other. In fact, it looks “downright intimate,” according to General Hospital spoilers on TV Over Mind.

Incredibly humbled and grateful. #daytimeemmys @generalhospitalabc thank you @welcometolaurasworld for being the best scene partner a girl could ask for. A post shared by Chloe Lanier (@chloelanier123) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Will Nelle tell Nina what she saw? Even if she does tell her, will Nina believe her after everything Nelle has done to other couples’ marriages?

General Hospital spoilers say that Nelle will decide to tell Nina she saw her husband but that she was alone when she saw him.

Nelle lies to Nina.

Nelle will think she is saving Nina from more heartbreak with this lie, but it will come back to haunt her in the end.

Anna is not after Valentin to win him over. Some General Hospital spoilers say that she might even be Alex pretending to be Anna. This could lead to the potential downfall of Valentin. Lying to Nina about what really went down could lead to even more problems for Nelle in the future.

Keeping this secret because she thinks she is protecting Nina will not end up like she had hoped.

Sonny kisses Carly’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Bernard) goes off to the Haunted Star to blow off some steam and have some drinks when he meets a “hot new drinking buddy,” according to General Hospital spoilers on Celeb Dirty Laundry.

The two end up sharing a steamy moment, kissing at the bar. It will turn out that this woman is Martina Morales (Daya Vaidya), who is Carly’s new divorce attorney.

This will definitely lead to some awkwardness when the situation comes full circle.

Later this week.

General Hospital spoilers tease that there are some shocking moments ahead in the next few episodes.

Wednesday’s episode will include Lucy (Lynn Herring) enlisting Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) help, while Carly has a momentary lapse in judgment.

Later on this week, Nathan (Ryan Paevey) will step up, but Carly will sense something is wrong. Amy (Risa Dorken) will need help with the Nurses’ Ball and enlists help from the others.

Brad (Parry Shen) looks suspicious, and he may end up getting fired after Ava (Maura West) ends up putting two and two together. On Friday’s episode, Sonny will have a renewed sense of confidence, according to TV Guide.

