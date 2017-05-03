‘Girl Meets World’ Will Not Return For Another Season: ‘I Was Unable To Find A New Venue’ Says Writer

Girl Meets World is not moving to a new network. The show, which was canceled by The Disney Channel after only three seasons, followed the life of Boy Meets World characters Cory and Topanga’s daughter, Riley, and her friends, Maya, Farkle, and Lucas.

According to The Wrap, the show is officially dead after the creator, Michael Jacobs took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 3 to confirm the sad news. Tweeting from the official Girl Meets World writers account, Jacobs said he just couldn’t find a new home for the series, and thanked fans for their support during the show’s run.

“I wasn’t able to find a new venue for the show. I’m sorry. We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks.”

The Boy Meets World sequel series was canceled in January and instantly sparked fan outrage. Many viewers started petitions for the series to be moved to a new network like FreeForm, Netflix, or Hulu. Fans sent in requests online, called networks, and signed online petitions in hopes of making enough noise to get the show picked up for a fourth season. Sadly, it seems that the efforts were in vain as the show will not return for any new episodes.

Previously, Michael Jacobs had revealed that he was having discussions about bringing Girl Meets World back, and stated that there were “interested platforms.” He also expressed his upset over the show being canceled after three seasons, when it was supposed to run at least four.

“We are certainly having discussions, there are some interested platforms. I don’t think ‘Girl should have been canceled. We signed to do four seasons. I thought we would be able to tell stories through four seasons. That’s the way we set it up. It was going to be a remarkable final year. But I understand, things end.”

Jacobs previously told fans that if he could not find a new home for Girl Meets World, he would tell them how he envisioned the show ending.

Meanwhile, the Full House spin-off series, Fuller House, is thriving on Netflix and will premiere its third season later this year. The show is just one of many revivals that fans are talking about. Last week, it was announced that Roseanne would return for an eight-episode revival, while Will and Grace and Twin Peaks are also set to return to air. Currently, Prison Break has fans talking with its action-packed revival, and Girl Meets World‘s former home, Disney, is in talks to bring back The Mickey Mouse Club.

As the news of Girl Meets World being dead hit Twitter, fans began to share their thoughts on the series. Many loyal viewers were saddened by Jacobs’ announcement, but many say they are holding out hope for another revival in the future. Possibly Riley and Lucas raising their own children. “That’s ok there’s always 20 years from now with Twins Meet World with Riley and Lucas as parents this time, right? Always keep hoping!”

The show’s star, Rowan Blanchard recently revealed how much Girl Meets World meant to her, saying she had an “amazing” four years on the show experimenting with “many acting choices.”

“My favorite part about being in Girl Meets World was having this amazing camp that I got to go to for four years, where I learned basically 75% of the stuff I know in general. I was allowed to explore and experiment with so many acting choices and so many identities, and that was a really safe space. I don’t think of that as work, I guess what I picture it as is high school.”

