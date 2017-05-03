‘My 600-LB Life’ Nikki Pictures: See How Much Weight The 33-Year-Old Has Lost After The Show

Fans of My 600-LB Life will remember Nikki Webster as one of the most enthusiastic patients ever to appear, and new pictures of the 33-year-old show that she has continued to lose weight after her first appearance more than a year ago.

On a show when many of the people featured struggle with tragic life circumstances or mental health problems that make it difficult for them to embrace weight loss plans, Nikki was a breath of fresh air.

When she appeared in early 2016, Nikki’s weight was out of control and leading her to a prison inside her own body. However, she was also determined to do whatever she needed to lose weight and ended up as one of the biggest success stories of the season.

Viewers will now get to see updated pictures of Nikki after she left My 600-LB Life and a full update on what she’s doing now.

Life was difficult for Nikki before her journey to weight loss surgery. When she first appeared on My 600-LB Life, Nikki weighed 649 pounds and had difficulty completing everyday tasks like taking a shower or walking up stairs.

Nikki explained that no matter how hard she tried, losing weight was impossible.

“Growing up I was always struggling with my weight, and I was also always on a diet,” Webster said (via People magazine). “My first diet was when I was seven. And it was usually successful, but then I would always gain it back and more.”

As Nikki continued to gain weight, she started to lose hope that she would ever be able to live a normal life again. Nikki’s sister had to break off contact when it became too distressing for her children to see their aunt gaining so much weight and falling into worse and worse health.

“It hurt too much to have hope for the future because I wasn’t sure how much time I had,” Webster says. “I was so unable to do so many things that it was difficult.”

However, after being given a goal to lose 50 pounds before she could undergo weight-loss surgery, Nikki finally found motivation and a measure of hope. As People magazine noted, she ended up blowing past the goal and losing a total of 130 pounds before she finally got the surgery.

“I had faith that it would change my life,” she says. “And I didn’t know how or in what way, but I could just feel that things were going to change and only good things were going to happen from there.”

As TV Ruckus noted, Nikki’s journey wasn’t just about eating better and getting exercise. She also addressed the mental hangups that had made weight loss impossible in her past.

“Like many patients on My 600 Lb. Life, Nikki had enablers. She lived with her parents who got the Dr. Nowzaradan treatment of scolding and disdain. Unlike others we’ve seen, they got with the program quickly. Nikki’s emotional health was affected by family issues. “As this went on, she sought psychological counseling, because despite reducing her body weight by more than 200 lbs. in the first year, she lived with the same self-hate and screwed up relationship with her mother and older siblings.”

This week’s update from My 600-LB Life reveals some new pictures of Nikki’s continued weight loss after the show.

Nikki's story on #My600LbLife #WhereAreTheyNow? Preview and look back at her struggle. New tragedy strikes https://t.co/cLubT7XGNY — TVRuckus (@TVRuckus) May 2, 2017

As TV Ruckus added, Nikki has been continuing to lose weight and is even planning skin surgery to remove some hanging, loose skin from under her stomach. However, after a tragic event, Nikki had some second thoughts about going through with the surgery.

Pictures of Nikki’s weight loss after My 600-LB Life can be found here. The full episode, which airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, can be found on the show’s official page on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]