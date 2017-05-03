When Will ‘The Originals’ Season 4 Come To Netflix?

The Originals Season 4 may have only really just begun, but fans already want to know when the season will come to Netflix. The Vampire Diaries Season 8 is already available, so when will the spinoff be there. While Netflix hasn’t confirmed a date, it is possible to work it out with the release of season finale dates from The CW.

The CW will wrap The Originals Season 4 on Friday, June 23, 2017. In summer 2016 The CW and Netflix came to an exclusive agreement. The streaming service would get the full season of each show on the network eight days after respective season finales, as Netflix Life states. That means that The Originals Season 4 will come to Netflix on Saturday, July 1, 2017. It is one of the last shows from the network to reach the streaming service this season.

There is still no information about The Originals Season 5. Entertainment enthusiasts and writers debate over the longevity of the show right now. The ratings are holding somewhat steady, but it may not be enough to save the Mikaelsons. The CW president Mark Pedowitz previously said that he wouldn’t likely make a decision on The Originals until May, so fans can expect to hear something later this month.

There are currently four shows from the network still with uncertain future. The Originals and iZombie look to be the only ones set for renewals—likely with the midseason start dates again. If fans want to see the show renewed, they need to keep tuning in live or streaming it afterward. Tweeting during the episode timeslot will also help.

Things are not looking good for the Mikaelsons this season. When The Originals Season 4 began, each sibling life was questionable. Hayley had spent five years attempting to save the Mikaelsons from their dire fates and save Klaus from Marcel’s torture. Now that they are all free and alive, they have The Hollow to contend with.

This better not be true ! Help renew The Originals for the love of the Mikaelson ! Watch every episode live and tweet #RenewTheOriginals pic.twitter.com/HKaQdwtPjd — The Originals (@TheOriginalsTV) May 2, 2017

Vincent has recently allied himself with the Mikaelsons in The Originals Season 4, according to The Christian Times. It looks like the Mikaelsons are just currently the lesser of two evils, as he certainly isn’t a fan of the original vampire family. When the Mikaelsons ask him to perform an extremely dangerous spell, he refuses, and that means danger. Elijah will stop at nothing to protect his brother and niece.

Freya needs to keep Klaus, Hayley, and Hope locked inside the house right now. It’s the only way to keep them safe, as long as her protection spell holds. When she comes across The Hollow’s envoy, her life may be in danger.

There is just one episode left until The Vampire Diaries‘ Alaric comes to New Orleans. It is possible that he and his twins are there to help take down The Hollow and save the city (and the Mikaelsons). This could also wrap Hope’s storyline, as she could return to Mystic Falls with the former hunter and the Gemini twins to learn to control her powers and become a strong witch like her Aunt Freya.

It is certainly not The Vampire Diaries-The Originals crossover that many fans have wanted. Klaroline fans want to see Klaus and Caroline reunited. He has promised to be her last love, and it is clear from The Vampire Diaries series finale that he still cares about her happiness. For now, that crossover isn’t going to happen, but if the show is renewed for another year fans may get what they want.

The Originals Season 4 will wrap entirely at the end of next month. It will then be available on Netflix just eight days later.

