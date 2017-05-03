‘Rising Star: The Making Of Barack Obama’: Obama Cheated On Michelle With Sheila Miyoshi Jager, Used Cocaine

There’s an explosive new book titled Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, which makes some shocking claims about former President Barack Obama. According to the Daily Mail, author David J. Garrow digs into plenty of Obama’s history and taps into some experiences with ex-girlfriends. There was Genevieve Cook, whom Garrow claims Barack had sex with on their first date. Cook went on to write Obama a poem about their sexual escapades.

Beyond that revelation, Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama claims that Obama dated Sheila Miyoshi Jager, according to the Daily Mail, a woman that Barack reportedly met and dated before Barack meeting Michelle. The book goes on to claim that Obama continued dating Sheila while he was dating Michelle. Although the book claims that Barack proposed to Sheila twice, and was turned down twice because Sheila’s parents thought they were too young, and claims that Obama dated Michelle and Sheila at the same time, it also says that Barack cut off all dating with Sheila by the time Barack married Michelle.

Jager spoke of a transformation happening to Barack in 1987, when he was 25 years of age, as reported by the Washington Post.

“In the winter of ’86, when we visited my parents, he asked me to marry him. He became… so very ambitious very suddenly. I remember very clearly when this transformation happened, and I remember very specifically that by 1987, about a year into our relationship, he already had his sights on becoming president. The marriage discussions dragged on and on.”

Obama began to realize that an interracial union could have a negative effect upon him politically, and Sheila noted how race played into his political aspirations.

“[Obama had] torment over this central issue of his life… race and identity…[the] resolution of his black identity was directly linked to his decision to pursue a political career.”

According to the Amazon description, the hardcover version of Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama is 1,472 pages long, and is available for pre-order. The Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama title will be released on May 9, according to the online retailer. The book will cover a period from before Obama’s 2004 speech at the DNC sent him into the political stratosphere, sending Obama into the White House.

Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama will examine Obama’s younger years in Jakarta and Honolulu, as well as Obama’s time in Chicago.

More than 1,000 interviews were conducted for Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, with some of those interviewed no doubt much more comfortable to speak now that they knew their words about Obama could not have an effect on his presidency chances and elections.

Garrow has won a Pulitzer Prize, so the biographer’s words are being taken with weight, as he delved into Obama’s relationship with Cook, a woman who was a 25-year-old when she met the 22-year-old Barack on December 31, 1983. Cook slept with Obama that same night and gave him high marks in bed as a lover. The Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama book claims that Cook wrote about her “passionate sex” with Barack in her diary.

Claims that Obama used cocaine were made by Cook as well, as revealed in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama. Cook called it “lots of cocaine” that surrounded Obama and his friends, but admitted that Barack would prefer to stay in and read a book at home instead of using a lot of cocaine, like others. In fact, Cook claimed that Barack might have only done half the amount of cocaine lines that others did back in those days.

With Cook claiming that Barack used cocaine in his 20s, it is a different version than what has been thought of in the past, when it was presumed that Barack stopped using cocaine after dabbling in drugs as a teen.

