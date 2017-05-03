‘Teen Mom OG’ Rumors: Amber Portwood Shades Farrah Abraham (Again), While Tyler Baltierra Wants Another Baby

If there’s one thing we know about the stars of Teen Mom OG, it’s that they know how to keep themselves in the news. The latest Teen Mom OG rumors, however, suggest that they’re staying in the news for all the wrong reasons.

A lot of the old tensions are, of course, cropping back up between the cast members (well, anything having to do with Farrah Abraham is automatically going to bring some drama), and there’s even talk of one of the “teen moms” wanting another baby! (Because, clearly, it worked so well for them the first time.)

According to the latest Teen Mom OG rumors from Radar Online, Amber Portwood took yet another opportunity to trash Farrah Abraham. This time, Portwood called out her co-star and forever-frenemy for her (alleged) cocaine use.

And while we certainly don’t condone any sort of illegal drug use, there is such a thing as having a modicum of chill.

“This is why you shouldn’t do cocaine and drink all the time okay honey. You’re forgetting things like you know that guy you met online in NY? Keep it up and I will literally stop all this with one interview and text messages. Don’t play with a true Queen sweetheart. Try me!”

And what prompted this tirade? Well, Farrah Abraham is now trying to get into the house flipping business. Godspeed, Farrah.

Why are the girls making these faces????? Find out TONIGHT during the #TeenMomOG After Show at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/W6gWVCwFug — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom_OG) May 1, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the latest Teen Mom OG rumors from Cosmopolitan, Gary Shirley has been questioning Amber Portwood, as of late, about her future on the show.

And, apparently, these questions only prove how totally creepy Gary really is.

“Gary takes a few moments to interrogate Amber over some cake (and even Kristina is embarrassed). When will Amber marry Matt? That’s none of your business, Gary. Will Amber marry Matt? That’s none of your business either, boo. And if Amber doesn’t want to have any more kids, friend, that’s none of your business either. It’s creepy, right? Gary’s always acting like he’s over things and not just looking to mete out punishments, but he continues to try to exert his control over Amber every chance he gets, making her so uncomfortable at the party that she actually leaves early because she doesn’t want to deal with him anymore.”

Finally, in the latest Teen Mom OG rumors from E! Online, Tyler Baltierra has confessed that he’s ready for another baby.

He even said as much to his partner, Catelynn Lowell, at their daughter’s birthday party. He went so far as to say that he wants a baby boy — to which Catelynn told him that he was crazy.

“Catelynn makes it clear they still have a lot to discuss before getting pregnant, saying, ‘I’m on birth control for 10 years, so unless I get it taken out, s—t ain’t happening.’ When they acknowledge this is the smart way to do it, a producer astutely points out, ‘It’s what you guys didn’t do when you were 16.'”

However, it bears noting that the couple made these statements a while ago since the show isn’t filmed live. Since then, they may have had a change of heart, as she started making fake pregnancy announcements on social media.

