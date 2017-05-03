‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Spoilers: New Episodes Are ‘Horror-Oriented’

Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers are starting to emerge, and it looks like the show is going to add some seriously scary scenes for its sophomore season. The show is said to be more horror-oriented for the new batch of episodes, which will begin streaming on Netflix this fall.

According to Comic Book, Stranger Things Season 2 is going to be scarier and darker than the first season, which became a huge success for Netflix with its 80s nostalgia and sci-fi feel. Actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, recently told People Magazine that fans can expect to be scared while watching the new season.

“I think this season will be a lot more dark. A lot more horror-oriented. I think people are going to like it more than the first season. There are going to be some challenges that the characters face that are real, that are disturbing.”

Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays fan favorite character Dustin on Stranger Things, also weighed in on Season 2. Gaten says that fans are going to see a lot of character depth in Season 2 following the crazy events of the first season.

“The great thing about this season is you get to see insights into each character on their own. You’re going to see a lot more into the lives of how the characters are coping with what’s been going on. I think they’re all very emotionally scarred. They feel alone because their best friend [Will] is back and he’s not acting like their best friend anymore. He’s changed,” Matarazzo revealed.

Not much is known about Stranger Things Season 2 just yet. However, Cosmo reveals that the show will pick up one year after the events of Season 1 and will be set in the fall of 1984. The majority of the cast will return for the upcoming season, including breakout star Millie Bobby Brown, who will once again play the shaved head, Eggo Waffle-loving character Eleven. The season will consist of nine episodes, which is one more than Season 1.

In fact, the episode titles for Stranger Things Season 2 have already been revealed in a video released by Netflix in 2016. The nine episodes will be called, “MadMax,” “The Boy Who Came Back to life,” “The Pumpkin Patch,” “The Palace,” “The Storm,” “The Pollywog,” “The Secret Cabin,” “The Brain,” and “The Lost Brother.”

The show has also added some new characters. Sean Astin joins the cast as Bob, a former classmate of Joyce Byers and Sheriff Hopper. Paul Reiser will also be seen in Season 2 as a Department of Energy exec. and Brett Gelman will play a conspiracy theorist and former journalist.

Meanwhile, actress Sadie Sink joins Stranger Things Season 2 as Max, a “tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior, and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era.” Meanwhile, actor Dacre Montgomery will play Billy, Max’s “edgy” older step-brother.

It also appears that there could be a new monster during the second season. The trailer shows a monster that appears to be much bigger than Season 1’s Demogorgon. Some fans have been calling it the “Thessalhydra,” which is another term from Dungeons & Dragons. If the fan theory is correct, this new monster could have more than one head and will be much harder to kill than the Demogorgon.

Stranger Things Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Halloween, just in time to give fans a fright. Season 1 is currently streaming on the site so that fans can catch up before the second season arrives. Judging by the fan reaction to the first season, Season 2 should be another huge hit.

