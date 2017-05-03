Richard Sherman On Legion Of Boom: Sherman Confirms Seattle Seahawks Defense For 2017

Richard Sherman is a name that has popped up several times during the 2017 NFL draft. Many websites reported that Richard was leaving the Seattle Seahawks behind to join the Super Bowl winners, The New England Patriots. The Seattle Seahawks were devastated by the idea that he could be moving to a team that has been tough for Seattle to beat. And after losing the Super Bowl to the Patriots a few years ago, one can imagine that some Seattle fans have yet to recover.

According to a new Instagram post, Richard Sherman confirmed that the Seattle Seahawks defense would remain intact as he is staying with the team. Richard announced the news this week after the draft was over, and fans were thrilled with the news. For many, this season could be the best one yet, as the Seahawks are learning to play together without Marshawn Lynch, who left the team over a year ago. While last season was a great effort, it wasn’t enough to get to the Super Bowl.

Had to clean up… thanks to @ladre_stylingco for getting your cousin right

“Some things never change,” Richard Sherman revealed on Instagram, sharing a picture of the defensive line, tagging both Earl Thomas III and Kameron Chancellor in the post.

It is a very creative way of confirming that he’s staying with the Seahawks, and he’s ready for another season, where the Legion of Boom may be labeled as the best defense in the league. And fans could not be more excited to see Sherman return to Seattle.

“Really happy you’re staying with Seattle. Was scared that you wanted out of Seattle, can’t wait to see you Kam, and Earl help take this team to another super bowl!! #GoHawks,” one person wrote to Richard Sherman, sharing excitement over the fact that Sherman is staying with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Some website says you want to play for the patriots. Please stay with Seattle,” one person pointed out, while another added on Instagram, “And patriots is just that a rumor!! Don’t let that get in between y’all!! Lob for life!! I feel it, a good year a comin!! Go Hawks!!”

#work

But just because Sherman isn’t going to the Patriots; it doesn’t mean that some people have given up on getting him out of Seattle. One fan suggested that he should explore the Eagles, as he could possibly make a difference in Philadelphia.

“I know it would take a trade but believe me bro you would love being an eagle. You would definitely be the toast of this city and in all honesty you coming here would complete this team. Imagine getting a ring in this city. #BleedGreen,” a hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans wrote back to Richard Sherman, sharing excitement about the upcoming season.

Now that Richard Sherman is staying in Seattle with his defense, the focus shifts to Russell Wilson. He recently announced that he had a baby girl with Ciara, so people are wondering if his performance will be affected by what’s going on at home. Last year, he got married, and he often talked about celibacy on social media. When they finally got married, Russell and Ciara revealed in an Instagram video that they had finally had sex. So, did the marriage, wedding, and a lack of sex affect Wilson’s performance last year? Maybe. Will a baby and the lack of sleep affect his performance this year? Perhaps. But the Seahawks will have a chance now that the defense will remain intact with Sherman, Thomas, and Chancellor staying with Seattle.

What do you think of Richard Sherman staying with the Seattle Seahawks this year? Would you be surprised if he had ended up in New England?

