Brad Pitt ‘Gaunt’ From Extreme Weight Loss: Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Goes All Out To Save Ex Hubby

Brad Pitt is noticeably thinner in the wake of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, with concerned observers describing him with terms such as “gaunt” and “scary skinny.” Now, however, at least one person is reportedly taking steps to help Brad turn around his continuing extreme weight loss. And that’s allegedly the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who despite her own marriage to Justin Theroux, is rumored to still care for Brad. Could Jennifer’s marriage to Justin be threatened by those alleged feelings?

Noting that Pitt has resembled a “shadow of his former self” recently, Yahoo reported that Aniston is so “concerned about his gaunt appearance” that she “reached out” to help him.

“[Jennifer has] been rallying round, ensuring he has people checking on him daily,” said the publication’s insider.

Known for her own devotion to a nutritious diet and exercise plan including yoga, Aniston reportedly is using her healthy lifestyle resources to save her former husband, according to the source.

“[Jennifer Aniston is] sending…her yoga instructor, therapist and life coach, to…take care of [Brad Pitt] physically and mentally.”

Although Brad infamously replaced Jennifer with Angelina Jolie via a highly publicized split in 2005, Brangelina’s breakup last year reportedly caused the actor and Aniston to renew their relationship. And rather than have bad feelings toward her ex-husband now, Jennifer allegedly feels as if she needs and wants to protect him, according to the insider.

“[Aniston] says after everything they’ve been through…she feels extremely protective of Brad and she feels a duty to support him,” added the source.

As for what’s in the future when it comes to Aniston’s and Pitt’s relationship, the insider claimed that Jennifer will go all out to help her ex.

“Jen will drop everything to be by Brad’s side right now.”

That leaves the question of how Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux, 45, feels. Theroux at first reportedly “felt apprehensive” about Jennifer’s relationship with Pitt, according to the source. Now, however, Justin allegedly has become more relaxed about the friendship between Aniston and her first husband because he is aware that the 48-year-old actress is a “loyal friend,” explained the insider.

Aniston and Pitt also reportedly were in touch when she was struggling with the loss of her mother Nancy last year, with Brad helping her recover from her grief, according to the publication. As for whether the actor and Jennifer’s renewed relationship could turn into a rekindled romance, however, the source clarified that they “remain friends.”

Gaunt Brad Pitt looks haunted in first magazine cover shoot since divorce from Angelina Joliehttps://t.co/3eBIgdcCxq pic.twitter.com/qnpurBZ6iz — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 3, 2017

While Aniston reportedly seeks ways to help Pitt, the Mirror reported that the actor’s fans are also concerned about his “gaunt” appearance, with his weight loss noticeable in his first magazine cover shoot since his split from Angelina Jolie.

But despite the reported concern for Brad’s extreme weight loss from fans and Jennifer, a source quoted by the publication said that the actor has sought to care for himself following the breakup.

“He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.”

Another of the publication’s insiders revealed that Pitt has been doing weight training and has a new dedication to “clean living and eating right.”

While all this might sound as if, with the alleged exception of Jennifer, Brad is alone in his efforts to achieve a “clean living” lifestyle, he does have one faithful companion. And that’s his dog Jacques, pointed out Newsweek.

Although the bulldog is already a star, earning mention on Twitter in 2014 as the Celebrity Pet of the Week, Jacques charmed readers in the recent cover story about Pitt.

Celebrity Dog of the Week: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s bulldog, Jacques. pic.twitter.com/b7wlwEEp29 — Awash & Groom (@AwashNGroom) March 26, 2014

The adorable dog was described as breaking the silence of his human’s home by “snoring and farting.” As for what Pitt thinks about the bulldog, he lovingly summed up his pet’s characteristics.

“Did you ever have the uncle that came over with emphysema, and had to sleep in your room when you were 6?” asked the actor. “That’s Jacques…Come here, boy. Friends for life!”

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Getty Images]