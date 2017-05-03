Rihanna Just Seriously Shaded Nicki Minaj For Lying On Instagram

Rihanna appears to be throwing some major shade in Nicki Minaj’s direction after the rapper falsely claimed she made several publications’ best-dressed list for her 2017 Met Gala look.

Nicki made the claims on Instagram after she posted a photo of herself posing on the red carpet alongside a list of outlets who supposedly gave her a spot on their best-dressed list – only it turns out the list wasn’t exactly accurate.

According to a screen shot of Nicki’s post, which was made by a fan and has since been deleted, Minaj claimed that a number of publications including Vogue, E! News and Cosmopolitan had praised her high-fashion look, though Refinery29 pointed out that Minaj didn’t actually land on the best-dressed list of the majority of sites she claimed she did and that her upload was fake.

That’s where Rihanna stepped in, as the pop star then appeared to throw some major shade in Minaj’s direction by posting her own collage of praise for her 2017 Met Gala ensemble, collating a number of authentic tweets from outlets including Vogue, ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar that praised her high-fashion look.

“Casual,” Rihanna captioned the post, which she uploaded while Nicki deleted her post on the social media site.

Fans of the artists were then quick to accuse Rihanna of throwing major shade in Minaj’s direction, linking the two’s Met Gala posts.

While some fans tagged Minaj in the comments section Rihanna’s upload, Instagram user @jewelrybyori commented, “And… you didn’t have to lie about it like someone else (Nicki Minaj).”

Others joked about the shade on Twitter, including @chuuzus who posting a screen shot of Minaj’s original post next to Rihanna’s alongside the caption, “Alternative Facts vs Real Facts.”

“I love Rihanna’s Petty Shade Toward Nicki Minaj!” @BrooklynCreme added.

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have both stayed quiet amid the shade allegations that followed their Met Gala appearances, though this certainly isn’t the first time Rihanna and Minaj have been accused of throwing shade and potentially being caught in a bitter feud in recent weeks.

Back in March, it was reported that Rihanna and Nicki could be caught in a feud after Rihanna seemingly sided with Remy Ma amid her and Minaj’s nasty beef that hit the headlines earlier this year.

Fans noticed that Rihanna unfollowed Nicki on Instagram and instead opted to follow Remy, mere days after Ma dropped the scathing diss track “Shether” in which she repeatedly bashed her fellow rapper.

Rihanna’s unfollow came amid rumors that she and Minaj may not have been seeing eye to eye recently ever since the “Diamonds” singer split with Drake and Nicki was spotted spending time with him in the studio.

However, despite the shade and feud allegations, Hollywood Life denied that there was drama between the two earlier this year.

The outlet claimed at the time that Rihanna actually has a lot of respect for Nicki, mere weeks before she seemingly took aim at the rapper for her Met Gala faux pas.

“The last thing Rihanna wants or needs in her life is a feud with anyone, especially Nicki,” an insider told the outlet in March as the feud rumors swirled around the two, though neither have confirmed if their relationship has since turned sour. “She loves Nicki and thinks she’s fierce b**** just like her who doesn’t take s*** from anyone.”

“If Rihanna were being attacked by a mountain lion, she’d call Nicki for help because she knows Nicki won’t back down from anything,” continued the site’s source amid the feud reports. “Rihanna’s got love and respect for that diva. Always has. Always will.”

What do you think of Rihanna seemingly throwing some major shade in Nicki Minaj’s direction following the 2017 Met Gala?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]