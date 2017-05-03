World War 3 Escalates As Kim Jong-Un Threatens Nuclear War With Donald Trump

Amid all the ongoing military tension between the United States and North Korea, the Korean dictator has warned that Donald Trump’s show of force is pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war, which will allegedly lead to World War 3.

On May 3, America’s nuclear warning system, DefCon, remains heightened at threat level four as tensions between North Korea and America escalate. Kim Jong-un’s regime has issued another chilling warning after a pair of U.S. bombers joined South Korean and Japanese air forces for a joint training drill. According to Express, North Korea has warned that the U.S. military is bringing the world to another nuclear war.

Relations between North Korea and the United States do not seem to be improving. According to the Independent, Donald Trump has installed anti-missile defenses against the North inside South Korea, and by doing this, he has demonstrated strength and practiced brinkmanship.

President Donald Trump has said that he would like to solve the North Korean crisis diplomatically, and as previously reported, he is willing to even meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un under the right circumstances.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” President Trump said to Bloomberg News. “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that. Most political people would never say that, but I’m telling you under the right circumstances I would meet with him. We have breaking news.”

Having said that, President Trump has also kept the military options on the table. He has even warned a “major, major conflict” with North Korea remains possible as their dictator, Kim Jong-un, has deep desires to use his nuclear weaponry.

“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,” Mr. Trump told Reuters. “We’d love to solve things diplomatically but it’s very difficult.”

Meanwhile, Chinese citizens living in North Korea have been urged to leave the country and return to their homes in their native cities amid concerns over the increasing tensions between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump.

According to another report from Express, the U.S.-based station cited a Chinese national living in Pyongyang, who told the broadcaster he fled for China in the last week of April after he was contacted by the embassy. According to him, the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang began sending messages urging the Chinese citizens to leave the country.

This is not for the first time in the last few weeks when North Korea has warned the United States. Back in April, Korean peninsula’s state-run newspaper claimed that President Kim Jong-un has hydrogen bombs ready to attack the U.S. and most of the Asia-Pacific countries.

In a statement released by North Korea Foreign Ministry, the country has accused President Trump of driving the region into an “extremely dangerous phase.”

“[North Korea] will react to a total war with an all-out war, a nuclear war with nuclear strikes of its own style and surely win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the U.S. imperialists.”

Prior to this, North Korea’s website Uriminzokkiri claimed that Kim Jong-un planned to carry out a nuclear test on the anniversary of the military’s founding. The propaganda website went on to claim that their government has officially issued new threats against the Donald Trump, which it accuses of plotting an invasion.

“The world would clearly see how the US’ rash, arrogant aircraft carriers turn into a lump of scrap metal and gets buried at sea, and how the country vanishes from the Earth,” state-run website Uriminzokkiri said. “Our super-hard-line responses include sudden, pre-emptive strikes involving land, naval, underwater and airmobile assets.”

[Featured Image by Ministry of Defense/AP Images]