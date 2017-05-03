Sheree Whitfield’s Abuse Story Could Inspire Women To Speak Up – And It Should!

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Sheree Whitfield decided to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season after spending a few years away from the Bravo spotlight. During this time, she had been working on her home, Chateau Sheree, and she was finding her independence again after her divorce from Bob Whitfield. But as it turns out, Bob plays a huge role in her life these days, especially since they are becoming friends again. And this season, Sheree started sharing some previous stories of abuse, which created an interesting storyline this season.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield is now opening up even more about reliving the past and her story of abuse has become a serious topic on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This is because fans are hearing both her side of the story and her ex-husband’s side of the story.

“I would have never spoken on that part of my relationship with Bob if he hadn’t brought it up. I always wanted to protect my family and kids from that. I didn’t want to taint the image of their dad by how he acted in our marriage. So I just remained silent for many years,” Sheree Whitfield explains in her Bravo blog, sharing that she hadn’t planned on spilling the beans about her past.

“I’m thankful that it came out, because I was able to deal with it and process all of the feelings I had suppressed for so many years. As women, sometimes we get so caught up in what our families need that we just forget to take care of ourselves. After my divorce I just focused on my children, because as a mother you just want them to feel love, safety, and security. In doing that, I just never dealt with all of the baggage from my marriage with Bob,” Whitfield explains, adding, “I’m glad that I was able to release it.”

Of course, the children may have been kept out of the abusive behavior, so it must have been shocking for them to hear their father talk about their mother the way he did.

“Since the show aired, I believe Bob has spoken to the kids. Kaleigh was watching the show at home and she came over and gave me a big hug. It’s still a conversation that I need to have with them,” Sheree Whitfield explains, revealing that her children are slowly learning about their abusive relationship.

And Sheree Whitfield’s story of abuse should inspire women to speak up. In this case, her ex-husband Bob admitted to hitting and choking his ex-wife, and he even admitted that he had thought about undoing her seatbelt while driving, slamming on the breaks, and sending her through the windshield. This was a devastating thing to hear, especially since the couple has children together, who were watching this unfold. Sheree broke down after hearing his thoughts, as she had no idea he had been that abusive towards her. She had just thought he had lost his temper a few times, and she had no idea that he had thought about killing her.

This was a powerful moment on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Usually, when these ladies claim they have been abused, it has been a one-sided story. NeNe Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kenya Moore have all spoken out about being abused, but the other side has never been heard. Here, fans get to hear the other side of the story from Bob himself. And this is why this story should inspire women to speak up – their side of the story matters.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s story of abuse? Are you surprised that she decided to open up about such a painful topic on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

