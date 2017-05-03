Jaylene Cook’s NSFW Naked Instagram Photo Gains 10K Likes For Playboy Model, Controversy Over Mount Taranaki

A new NSFW photo of a naked Jaylene Cook on Instagram is getting plenty of attention, and also plenty of controversy. With more than 10,000 likes on Instagram and nearly 500 comments from Instagram users in the four days since Jaylene posted the NSFW photo to Instagram, the photo taken atop Mount Taranaki came with an Instagram description that had the Playboy model proclaiming how difficult it was to get the photo of Cook’s naked backside.

“jaylenecook_WE DID IT!! This was BY FAR the hardest thing I have ever done! Both mentally and physically. 2 minutes out of the car park I was already hurting, sweating and ready to turn back. But it’s amazing what you can accomplish with the encouragement and support of your partner! I could not have done this without you babe @thejoshshaw! “Mount Taranaki Summit

9000ft

❄️ -11’C/35km winds

12.6km (1.6km elevation)

⏰ 2am – 6.30pm (12hr hike time)

20kg pack (Josh had 40kg) “This climb has forever changed me. I proved just how far I could push myself and I am truly proud of my accomplishment. This mountain was steep, rugged, ever changing and just pure brutal! Safe to say, I will never do it again.”

According to the BBC, the Playboy model made an inappropriate move in the eyes of the local Maori when she posed naked for the photo that was shared with her 299,000 Instagram followers. Jaylene’s photo of Cook standing butt naked atop New Zealand’s Mount Taranaki is being called a naked photo that was not sensitive to the culture, with Maori viewing the peak of the volcano as a sacred location.

The naked Mount Taranaki photo is being viewed as if a Playboy model took naked photos inside the Vatican, which would be a disrespectful move for believers who view St. Peter’s Basilica as a place that should be revered. Dennis Ngawhare made that comparison as a representative of the Maori tribe.

Waking up to an ever changing horizon w/ @wildernessnz ????❤????☀️???? A post shared by Jaylene Cook (@jaylenecook_) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Jaylene Cook’s Photo Gets Lots of Commentary

Cook gave plenty of stats about the New Zealand summit, but may not have expected her naked photo to go viral with so much controversy in the wake of publishing it to Instagram. However, locals view the mountain as something more than a big rock, but instead view the mountain as an ancestor. Merely summiting the peak of the mountain can be viewed as disrespectful, let alone doing so and snapping a naked photo at the top, according to the tribe.

Jaylene didn’t know how to behave atop the mountain, claims the tribe’s spokesperson. Cook’s photo in and of itself isn’t being called disrespectful, just the fact that it was taken on top of Mount Taranaki, because of how the Maori tribe views the mountain. Jaylene said that she researched the location prior to the naked photoshoot.

Just another stop on our @wildernessnz adventure!! ???????? w/ @thejoshshaw • Sunset is by far my most favourite part of the day! What's yours? ???????? A post shared by Jaylene Cook (@jaylenecook_) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Some of the feedback Cook is getting for the naked photo on top of the mountain can be read in Jaylene’s Instagram comments, like a sample one republished below.

“Anybody that needs to take clothes off to get attention is just getting boring. Plus it wasn’t your call to make. If you felt justified to be naked on the mount then maybe you should have [sought] the elders first for permission knowing the controversy it would create.”

Jaylene’s Instagram followers and viewers are arguing back and forth about whether or not the NSFW photo is appropriate. Some compare what Cook did to taking a naked photo in a place revered by Christians in order to get their point across. Others are comparing Cook’s naked photo to something beautiful, taken in nature, which isn’t owned by anyone.

[Featured Image by Facebook/Jaylene Cook Page]