Watch Decorah Eagles North Nest Live Cam And Videos With Mom, Dad, DN4, and DN 5

It’s May 3, 2017, and that means it’s a great time to check in on the Decorah-North eagles. The nest is located in Decorah, Iowa, and the 2017 season saw three eaglets hatch with two surviving. The Decorah-North eagle nest is home to mom and dad, DN4 and DN5. You can watch the Decorah-North eagles via the live cam that streams from the Raptor Resource Project and is shared on U-Stream and on YouTube via Explore. You may watch the live cam in the video player below.

Watch the Decorah Eagles North Nest via the Live Cam

The Decorah-North eagles laid three eggs for the 2017 season. The first egg was laid on Feb. 19, 2017, at 5:33 p.m. CT. The second egg was laid on Feb. 22, 2017, at 3:09 p.m. CT, and the third egg was laid on Feb. 25, 2017, at 5:12 p.m. CT. The eggs were referred to as DN4, DN5, and DN6 respectively. DN4 hatched on March 29, 2017, between 1:20 p.m. and 3:14 p.m. CT. DN5 hatched on March 30, 2017, and was first spotted on the live eagle cam at 9:55 p.m. CT. DN6 hatched on April 2, 2017, at 9:13 a.m. CT. DN6 became ill and sadly did not survive. On April 4, 2017, DN6 passed away. It is believed that hypothermia was the cause. The Decorah-North eagles DN4 and DN5 continue to thrive and are growing stronger each day. You may see a video of DN4 and DN5 eating when they were just a few weeks old below.

The Decorah-North nest is located in an oak tree on private property. You can find more information about the Decorah-North eagles, including how to tell mom and dad apart at the U-Stream site. The nest is approximately 56 feet above the ground. You may watch a video playlist featuring highlights from the 2017 Decorah-North eagles’ season below. These videos are from the official Raptor Resource YouTube page.

An update shared on the Raptor Resource Facebook page addressed the heavy rains both the Decorah nest and the Decorah-North nest have recently experienced. You can see a photo of Mom Decorah-North sheltering her babies from the storm.

On May 2, 2017, a peregrine falcon visited the Decorah-North eagle’s nest. The event was captured on the live cam and then saved as a separate video.

In addition to the official Raptor Resource Project updates and videos, there are many Decorah-North eagles’ nest enthusiasts who have captured many memorable moments from the 2017 DN eagle season. You can watch a playlist of the DN eagles captured from the live cam by YouTube user EagleWhisperer18 below.

Another YouTube user who follows the Decorah-North eagles and makes wonderful videos from the live cam is Blossem Holland. Holland uploads videos of both the Decorah eagles and the Decorah-North eagles on a regular basis. Here are some popular videos recently shared that give an excellent look at life inside the DN eagle’s nest.

The month-old eaglets are doing wonderfully in their nest, and mom and dad are taking care of their every need. Though weather conditions have been rough, the eaglets have been sheltered from storms and are being fed on a regular and consistent basis. The eaglets will continue to spend their days in the nest while mom and dad bring them food, tear it to bits, and help feed the eaglets. DN4 and DN5 will continue to grow until they can begin tearing at their own food, branch, take flight, and then learn their own hunting and feeding skills. In the following video, you can watch as mom tears at an opossum and then feeds both DN4 and DN5.

In this video, dad eagle brought a chicken to the nest and DN4 promptly devoured it.

Are you watching the Decorah-North eagles via the live cam? Are you a fan of DN4, DN5 or both?

