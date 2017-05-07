Justin Bieber Donates Thousands To Flood Victims in Peru, Superstar’s Charitable Efforts Continue

Justin Bieber’s charitable work continues. The superstar has donated $24,000 to victims of the recent flooding in Peru, South America.

In addition, one ton of aid including non-perishable food, water bottles, and blankets was also donated by fans and collected just before the Biebs’ Purpose World Tour concert at Lima’s National Stadium on April 5.

“Move Concerts” promoters and Peru media outlets reported that the “Red Solidaria de Juguete Pendiente” (Toy Pending) charity revealed the news of Bieber’s $24,000 donation to the charity on FaceBook.

According to the charity, the pop prince decided to donate during his recent visit to Lima after learning that more than a ton of food was collected for the victims before his show.

Bieber’s financial gift will be used to provide medical care, art workshops and activities, to over 4000 people affected by the flooding in the port city of Huarmey.

Peru suffered significant damage after torrential rain from mid March caused rivers to overflow and touched off mudslides that destroyed roads, farms, and property.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center, 94 people were killed in the floods, 171,236 were left homeless, 247,057 homes were damaged, and a total of 1,075,932 people were affected in total.

The flooding is considered to be the worst the Andean country has suffered in decades.

Bieber’s gift of $24,000 was praised by Move Concerts and media outlets in Peru.

The pop prince’s concert in Peru was just one of a number of stops on the Latin America leg of his Purpose World Tour, which also included Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica and more.

Justin Bieber fans likely won’t be surprised by this latest report of the Canadian star’s generosity.

Last month the Inquisitr reported that the “Sorry” singer’s ongoing donation to Pencils of Promise was now at $2.2 million — and counting.

Bieber donates $1 to the Pencils of Promise organization (PoP) from every Purpose Tour ticket sold.

PoP is a non-profit organization dedicated to building schools, providing resources, and increasing access to education for children in the developing world.

It was founded in 2008 by Adam Braun, who is the brother of Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun. As of last year, PoP has built over 330 schools and helped over 35,000 children in developing countries.

The update on Bieber’s rolling donation to the organization arrived in April along with new box office figures which revealed his hugely successful Purpose World Tour has grossed around $200 million since last year.

Billboard reported, “The first 10 concerts of 2017 totals $40 million, bringing the tour’s overall gross to just under $200 million since launching in March 2016.”

The pop icon’s Purpose Tour kicked off in Seattle, Washington on March 9, 2016. Billboard also revealed that since 2016 “more than 2.2 million tickets have been sold at 122 headlining performances worldwide.”

Databox Live provided more details. The site reported that 2,229,881 tickets were sold for 122 sold out shows by April 2017.

In addition to his continuing PoP donations, Justin also works with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has done so since 2009.

The singer meets youngsters who suffer from life-threatening illnesses through Make-A-Wish at almost every show on his current Purpose Tour. Similar meets took place on his Believe (2012-13) and My World (2010-11) tours.

In 2013, Justin set a record granting more “wishes” than any recording artist when he granted his 200th wish. That figure is now over 300 “wishes.”

It goes without saying that Bieber’s meets with sick children and teens who have requested those meets is an incalculable benefit to the kids. There are thousands of reported testimonies detailing how “wish” meet-and-greets uplift the youngsters and also their families.

Justin Bieber is to be commended for his ongoing giveback contribution as he moves through dates along his Purpose World Tour.

