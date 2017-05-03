Kelly Osbourne, Avril Lavigne, Yolanda Hadid Share Lyme Disease Agony: Ashley Olsen Reportedly Suffers

Talk show host Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Kelly Osbourne has revealed that her Lyme disease diagnosis “scared” her, while both Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda (Foster) Hadid and singer Avril Lavigne have discussed how they became bedridden amid their suffering from the condition. And they’re not the only celebrities raising awareness of Lyme disease, with an increasing number of famous individuals speaking up about their own suffering. Also, Mary-Kate Olsen’s twin Ashley Olsen reportedly is silently suffering after allegedly withdrawing from the public spotlight because of her diagnosis.

In addition to Kelly, Avril, and Yolanda, two of Hadid’s children have shared their own suffering from Lyme disease. Kris Kristofferson, Ally Hilfiger, Daryl Hall, Marla Maples, Amy Tan, Alice Walker, Jennifer Capriati, Debbie Gibson and Jamie-Lynn Sigler also have revealed just how serious it is, in addition to the challenges they faced in receiving treatment, reported the Huffington Post.

Due to a mild winter and warming climate, the nation has become a breeding ground for ticks. Experts predict that 2017 will rank among the worst for new Lyme disease infections.

Daryl Hall described Lyme disease as a “scandal” and “quiet plague,” while Amy Tan revealed how she suffered from hallucinations due to the disease along with painful physical symptoms. After treatment with antibiotics, those symptoms stopped.

Ashley Olsen allegedly received her own diagnosis of Lyme disease several years ago. She rarely has been seen in the public spotlight since, with the publication speculating that Ashley is “no doubt suffering in private.”

In 2015, Radar Online reported that Olsen’s battle with Lyme disease resulted in low energy, quoting an insider’s claim that Ashley is “in a lot of pain” and spending more time at home.

“[Ashley Olsen’s] symptoms have gotten worse…she rests a lot at home. She’s really having a difficult time.”

At the time, the source also said that Olsen had to “take a step back” from work because she was “often” not feeling well. Amid her alleged symptoms were moodiness, pain, brain fog, and memory issues.

Fox News reported that Lyme disease ranks as the most common tick-borne illness in the United States, noting that the “devastating condition” can result in other health problems, such as arthritis and neurological disorders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that mice, rodents, and deer typically carry the disease-borne ticks. Caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, Lyme disease becomes transmitted to humans through bites from infected black-legged ticks.

However, it’s getting the diagnosis and treatment promptly that’s the challenge. A rash shaped like a bulls-eye target shows up at the location of the bite in three to 30 days. But that rash doesn’t appear in all infected individuals.

Those treated within 48 hours after exposure to the bacteria can prevent Lyme disease. Antibiotics typically are the initial treatment. But with symptoms ranging from fatigue to fever to a headache, getting that diagnosis can be problematic.

Talking about her own struggles with Lyme disease, pop star Avril Lavigne revealed that she had been feeling tired for months before she was diagnosed.

“I had no idea a bug bite could do this. I was bedridden for five months.”

Feeling as if she could not breathe, talk, or move, Lavigne shared that she imagined the worst.

“I thought I was dying,” added Avril.

One person who reached out to help the pop star was Real Housewives alum Yolanda Hadid.

“I took Avril under my wing when she first got sick and shared all I know,” said Yolanda. “I am so proud of her for going public and helping us bring awareness to this debilitating disease.”

Diagnosed in 2012 with Lyme disease, Hadid has been one of the most outspoken stars regarding her diagnosis and its debilitating symptoms. Along with Yolanda and Avril, Kelly Osbourne has become known for her candid discussion of how Lyme disease impacted her life.

In 2004, Kelly was bitten by a tick. However, she was not correctly diagnosed for years despite suffering a variety of symptoms, reported Us Weekly. Finally, Osbourne reached out to an alternative medicine practitioner Philip Battiade at Infusio, whom she had met when he treated her brother for MS.

“For the first time, someone listened to me, and I got tested,” recalled Kelly.

“The results were positive: I had stage III neurological Lyme disease. I was relieved to finally know what was going on, but I was also scared s–tless.”

As a result of the experience, Osbourne has learned to be an advocate for herself and her health, she said.

“I’ve learned to advocate for myself when it comes to my health, and I trust my intuition. If I think something is wrong, I refuse to let anyone dismiss it,” summed up Kelly.

In her new book, There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass B*tch,” Osbourne describes this journey and other struggles. Her ultimate goal, she revealed is to let people know that “they’re not alone.”

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety]