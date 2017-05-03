Tamar Braxton And Loni Love Feud: Loni Says ‘All Bets Are Off’ After ‘The Real’ Run-In

Tamar Braxton and Loni Love have been locked in a bitter feud ever since Tamar was fired from The Real a year ago, and now Loni is dishing on the drama after the group all attended the Daytime Emmy Awards on April 30.

Speaking out about their feud and the possibility of running into Tamar at the event on the red carpet at the Daytime Emmys, Loni got candid about their drama and revealed how she planned to act if she had to interact with her former friend.

Though it’s not clear if Tamar and her former co-hosts Loni, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley spoke during their run-in at the award show, Love revealed before the show began that The Real actually paid for Braxton’s ticket to attend and that she believes Braxton deserved to be there.

“[Tamar’s] invited to come… There’s no reason for her not to come,” Loni told HipHollywood on the red carpet before then revealing how she’d react if the co-hosts of The Real reunited and took to the stage to accept their award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

“All bets are off once we win,” Love admitted after months of feud drama with Tamar, though The Real hosts lost out on the award to the ladies of The Talk and avoided what would likely would have been a seriously awkward run-in on the stage.

Loni then joked that she’d say “Hey girl!” to Braxton if they did have to take to the stage together, but then seemed to downplay their feud despite Tamar throwing major shade at her former co-hosts for the past year that followed her firing.

“Win or lose, it’s all a win for everybody,” Love said, referring to her feud with Tamar. “Everybody should be recognized.”

Adrienne Bailon, who declared Tamar her best friend after they grew seriously close during their two seasons on The Real, then shared a similar sentiment when asked about her and Braxton’s months-long feud on the red carpet.

“It goes back to having peace,” Bailon said when asked about her feud with Braxton and where the two stand today, one year after Tamar was fired from the show. “We’re proud of the show that we created and I think that’s what it’s about.”

While it’s not clear if Tamar Braxton spoke to her former The Real co-hosts while the cameras weren’t rolling, Braxton confirmed that she would be attending the Daytime Emmys last week while telling Home & Style that her feud with her former friends – which seriously boiled over after she was fired – was not going to stand in the way of her potentially accepting her shared award.

None of The Real ladies have spoken out about a possible exchange behind the scenes, though the group was accused of throwing some subtle shade at each other on social media both during and after the show.

Braxton fans lashed out at Jeannie on Instagram after she posted a snap of herself, Loni, Adrienne, and Tamera walking the red carpet together without Braxton, accusing her of failing to acknowledge that their nomination also included Tamar.

Braxton was also accused of throwing out a little shade on her own Instagram page as she shared images of herself walking the red carpet with sister Toni Braxton, who was her date for prestigious TV event.

Tamar also didn’t mention her former The Real co-stars amid their feud, but the Braxton Family Values star did refer to her sister as the “best date ever” as her former friends opted to walk the red carpet together, causing some fans to accuse the star of throwing out a slight diss in the group’s direction after they all attended the show together last year.

What do you think of Loni Love’s Tamar Braxton confessions amid their yearlong feud?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for Essence and Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Neighborhood Awards]