Phaedra Parks Divorce: Why She’s Suddenly Changing Her Tune About Apollo Nida

Phaedra Parks is no stranger to lying and stretching the truth on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was caught stretching the truth during one of the first scenes that were filmed with her when she was asked about her due date. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she revealed that she couldn’t recall her due date with Ayden and some people speculated that it was because she had gotten pregnant before getting married, which didn’t sit well with her mother. So to protect her southern belle persona, she decided to lie about her pregnancy. And this notion of lying has been repeated several times on the show.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks is now changing her tune about her ex-husband, Apollo Nida. The divorce was indeed over between them, but when Apollo decided to appeal his settlement from his ex-wife, the judge decided to revisit the divorce. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra had no problem slamming Nida for his behavior and she often spoke negatively about him on the show, but never in front of her children. In a new interview, she has changed her tune completely.

“I never wanted to negatively speak about Apollo,” Phaedra Parks recently revealed about her divorce to PEOPLE magazine, sharing that she never wanted her divorce to be a storyline on the show, adding, “At the end of the day, Apollo is the children’s father. And so I want them to be able to make their own opinions about who he is as a father.”

It is interesting that she’s now revealing that she never wanted to speak negatively about her ex-husband on the show, as she has done quite a bit to put him in a negative light. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she told him that he had essentially ruined the entire family and she questioned his dedication to his children since he had put his criminal behavior before his own children. But now, Phaedra Parks is changing her tune because he’s the father of her two children.

“I respect my children too much,” Phaedra Parks tells PEOPLE, revealing that she knows her children will watch the show one day and she wants them to have a positive reaction, explaining, “I don’t want them to look back on television, tabloids, or something I said that will make them feel like their father was not a great father. I’m always doing things to err on the side of not saying anything if I can’t say anything that’s not nice about him. It was important to me to maintain some privacy around it.”

As for her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, Phaedra Parks didn’t see the need to involve them in anything, as they hadn’t been very supportive of her. And that’s why she didn’t tell any of them that her divorce had been finalized while filming.

“None of them had been supportive throughout the process,” Parks tells PEOPLE magazine, adding, “So I knew their questions weren’t coming from a place of support — it was from a place of being nosy, wanting to know what was going on with my marriage and the divorce.”

As for her sons, Phaedra still wants them to stay in contact with their father, who continues to serve his time behind bars. He has currently served two and a half years of his eight-year sentence.

“I always want the boys to be able to have a good relationship with Apollo. And I hope that that’s his desire as well,” Phaedra Parks explains in the interview about her current relationship with Apollo, revealing that she hopes they can have a relationship once Nida is released.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ comments about Apollo? Why do you think she’s suddenly changing her tune about her ex-husband, revealing that she’s now choosing to only speak positively about him?

