Chelsea Houska appears to be unconcerned with the drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Following news claiming Lind allegedly failed a court-ordered drug test and been dumped by his fiancee, Stasia Huber, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a couple of new updates on Instagram and proved her main concern is her three-month-old baby boy.

“Telling me how much he looooves his new toy,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of an Instagram video that featured baby Watson cooing at a green stuffed animal.

Also on May 2, Chelsea Houska posted a photo of her son wearing a tan hoodie with the caption, “Little carhartt babe.”

Chelsea Houska has two children, her young son with husband Cole DeBoer and her older daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Lind.

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind had a troubled relationship years ago and often broke up and made up. Then, in 2014, Houska officially put their on-again, off-again relationship behind her as she moved on with DeBoer.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating in 2014 and announced their engagement in 2015. Although Houska was open with her desire for more children throughout their relationship, she frequently claimed she was planning to wait to conceive until after her late 2016 wedding. However, in July 2016, the longtime reality star shocked fans when she announced that she and DeBoer would welcome their first child together in February of this year.

“Baby DeBoer is expected in February 2017!” she revealed to fans. “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl haha.”

Several months later, on January 25, Chelsea Houska’s son arrived a couple of weeks early.

While Chelsea Houska is thriving with her growing family, Lind hasn’t been doing so well in recent months and according to a new report, his legal issues and custody troubles have been topped off with a split from Huber.

Just weeks after reportedly failing a court-order drug test for meth and amphetamine, Lind has allegedly been dumped by his longtime partner Stasia Huber.

“They are no longer together after everything that happened,” a source close to Huber revealed to Radar Online on May 1. “All of the recent drama has torn them apart… There’s a lot more going on that people don’t know or understand.”

Adam Lind and Stasia Huber dated for two years and throughout their relationship, the reality dad was faced with multiple child support and custody battles in regard to his two children, Aubree and Paislee, whose mother is Taylor Halbur. They’ve also been faced with cheating rumors and nude photo scandals. That said, it was reportedly “drugs and other bad behavior” that allegedly led to their breakup at the end of last month.

“[Adam Lind] has a whole new group of friends who participate in illegal things,” the source revealed. “Stasia had enough.”

Chelsea Houska and her family are expected to return to MTV later this year for Teen Mom 2 but Adam Lind may not be involved. As a source explained to Radar Online months ago, Lind isn’t interested in being a reality star any longer.

“He just wants to live his life and not be bad-mouthed all the time,” the insider claimed. “He is living the normal quiet life. He’s working on a friend’s car lot doing mechanic work.”

The report also said Lind was sick of being bashed.

[Featured Image by MTV]