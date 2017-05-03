Miranda Lambert Drops A Bombshell On Blake Shelton! She Is Reportedly Getting Married Before Him And Gwen

Miranda Lambert might be on the verge of tying the knot with Anderson East – and she already dropped the bombshell on ex-husband Blake Shelton. A year and a half after her divorce with Shelton, Lambert is reportedly engaged to East and planning on exchanging vows shortly.

An inside source told Radar Online that Lambert told Shelton the engagement news despite her “no contact” policy after the split. “Miranda has refused to speak to Blake since their divorce,” the source explained. “But she’s happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him!”

Lambert has been showing off her affection for East at every opportunity. According to Celebrity Insider, this includes posing for selfies with East on social media and displaying her love whenever the cameras are on. In fact, she even took East to the Academy of Country Music Awards last month and wore a wedding-style white dress. Was she teasing her wedding plans?

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. ????????#bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama #blueeyes A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Lambert has not confirmed her plans to marry East. She’s obviously happy with how their relationship has played out, but it is unclear if he has already popped the big question. Rumors hinted that he dropped the question after the Academy of Country Music Awards, though these reports have not been officially confirmed.

Lambert sparked rumors of a coming wedding after walking the red carpet in a white dress that looked like it came straight out of a bridal catalog. Fans were quick to speculate that she was hinting of a future wedding, though it’s too early to tell if this will actually happen in the coming year.

Shelton’s heated romance with Gwen Stefani is one reason why Miranda Lambert is rushing down the aisle. Lambert was reportedly unhappy with how quickly Shelton moved on after their divorce and wants to get hitched before Shelton ties the knot with the No Doubt alum. Based on their recent interactions, it sounds like East is the right man for the job.

“It infuriated Miranda that Blake started dating this gorgeous popstar before the ink was dry on their divorce papers,” an insider revealed.

@blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice #liveshows gx ???? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

According to OK Magazine, Shelton started dating Stefani months after splitting with Lambert. Their romance played out on The Voice and hasn’t slowed down since. All the while, Lambert was forced to watch Shelton and Stefani flirt on national television, which she clearly wasn’t happy about. Fortunately, she started dating East about five months after the divorce, so she didn’t have to live through it alone for very long.

Shelton, meanwhile, hasn’t revealed his plans with Stefani. The two are currently working on the new season of The Voice and can’t stop flirting in front of the cameras. It isn’t clear when they will tie the knot, but they are definitely on the road to taking their relationship to the next level. Whether or not that happens before Lambert rushes down the aisle is yet to be seen.

Shelton and Stefani have been pretty open about their romance on social media. From sharing romantic selfies to spending time together on his ranch in Oklahoma, the pair hasn’t been afraid to share their love with fans. They haven’t, however, said anything about a potential engagement or whether or not they plan on getting married at all.

In the meantime, Lambert is still enjoying all the attention from her latest album, The Weight of These Wings. The country star took home the award for Album of the Year during the ACMs and is clearly rebounding well after her emotional divorce with Shelton. She has not said anything about informing Shelton of her plans to marry East.

