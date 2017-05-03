Brad Pitt In ‘GQ Style’ Interview: Angelina Jolie Agrees That No One Wins In Court – ‘I Was Boozing Too Much’

Brad Pitt is getting plenty of attention for Pitt appearing on the cover of the summer issue of GQ Style. With Brad’s GQ Style covers representing the first time Pitt has done a photoshoot and revealing interview since his split from wife Angeline Jolie, all eyes are on Brad. Some readers are noting that Brad looks thinner and gaunt in the photos, while others praise Pitt’s piercing blue eyes on the cover of GQ Style.

Photographed by Ryan McGinley, Pitt took a road trip with GQ Style for an eight-day trip throughout some of the best national parks in the U.S. for the photoshoot. Brad traveled to spectacular spots like the White Sands National Monument, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, and Everglades National Park.

The result was three covers of Pitt for GQ Style, and what is being called a revealing interview that featured Brad explaining why he hid out for so long after his breakup with Jolie. Beyond the photoshoot, writer Michael Paterniti captured Pitt’s thoughts and words during Brad’s interview, with Pitt mentioning why he stopped drinking, and started therapy.

Brad mentions Angelina once in the GQ Style interview, when Pitt praised Jolie for understanding that dragging children into court could be jarring for them. In terms of why he stopped drinking and started therapy, after going through two therapists, Brad admitted to GQ Style that he was drinking too much, and that he now loves therapy.

In the GQ Style interview, Brad admitted that at first he didn’t want to spend time in his Los Angeles home, so he crashed for a month and a half with a friend. Pitt spoke about how loud and noisy the house once was, but the home was apparently dead quiet on the day of the GQ Style interview.

“This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere, and then, as you see, there are days like this: very…very solemn.”

Brad admitted that his alcoholism contributed to his problems.

“I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good…”

Pitt also seemed introspective during the interview, looking at the things he did wrong to contribute to the breakup.

“This period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street.”

The point that Brad praised Angelina for was for her agreeing that no one wins when children are forced into court due to their parents breaking up.

“I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court’…Fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

However, Brad seems content to put his family first now, and is apparently viewing his own mortality as a 53-year-old man.

“Family first. People on their deathbeds don’t talk about what they obtained or were awarded. They talk about their loved ones…”

Pitt said he prefers to spend time creating art and working on his upcoming films. According to GQ Style, Brad’s interview wherein Pitt “digs deep on love, loss, fatherhood, and how to move forward after things fall apart” will be available on the GQ Style website on Thursday.

The GQ Style photos of Pitt and interview with Brad should be a compelling read. Although members of the Today show panel wondered aloud if the GQ Style interview may have been a plea from Brad to get Angelina back, GQ Style readers were invited to make up their own minds.

Brad can be seen in the top photo above in 1994, when Pitt was only approximately 20 years of age.

