Brad Pitt’s Kids Visit His Home In Los Feliz, Pax Jolie-Pitt Steps Out In Malibu With Angelina Jolie

Since his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has been limited to the amount of time he is able to spend with his kids.

Although Brad Pitt was cleared of allegations of child abuse that had surfaced after Jolie’s divorce filing, he remains on a strict visitation schedule and was believed to have been kept from having visits at his Los Feliz home up until last month.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt spent time with all six of his children, including Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, on April 2.

“[Brad Pitt’s] kids visited him at his Los Feliz home on the evening of April 2,” the source said.

Entertainment Tonight’s insider revealed that it had been “a while” since Brad Pitt’s children had spent time at his Los Feliz home and noted that they may not have been there at all since Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing in September 2016. As the source pointed out, the property has been quite quiet in the months since Pitt and Jolie’s breakup aside from the domestic help who visit the home daily.

After Jolie filed for divorce, Brad Pitt was accused of questionable parenting, anger issues, and drug use.

“Angelina’s decision to file has to do with the way [Brad Pitt] was parenting the children… she was extremely upset with his methods,” a TMZ report explained to readers, adding that the actress was upset with Brad Pitt’s alleged consumption of weed and possibly alcohol.

Although no comments were made about the filing by Brad Pitt himself, sources suggested Jolie was convinced her now-estranged husband was suffering from an anger problem that was dangerous for their children.

As Brad Pitt was kept from regular visits with his kids, the children continued to step out with their mother and after being spotted in Colorado earlier this year, they retreated to their rented home in Malibu, California.

Although the Malibu rental is right on the beach, a source at the end of last year said that the children were homesick for their place in Los Feliz, California, where they spent the majority of their time growing up.

“Angelina has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “Brad has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

In other Brad Pitt news, the actor’s second oldest son, 13-year-old Pax Jolie-Pitt, was spotted on a lunch date with his mother at a fancy restaurant along the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles. As Hollywood Life revealed on May 1, Pax looked “totally cool” in a camouflage jacket and asymmetrical haircut.

Since his split, Brad Pitt has been focused on his kids and his career. While his wife, Jolie, has made just a few public appearances, Pitt has appeared on the red carpet numerous times to promote his new films, including 2016’s Allied.

Brad Pitt also made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, where he received a round of applause from his peers immediately after taking the stage to announce an award nominee.

