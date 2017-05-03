‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Stefani Slays In Live Performance After Ear Injury, Keeps Team Gwen Safe

Gwen Stefani just proved that she can overcome anything. Days after canceling a performance due to a ruptured eardrum, the “No Doubt” singer delivered a powerful live performance for The Voice Season 12 Top 11 Results show.

Gwen Stefani belted out Coldplay’s “Fix You” and many fans noted that the 47-year-old singer was at her best. Joining her in the number were the remaining members from Team Gwen: Brennley Brown and Hunter Plake. Gwen and her contestants were all dressed in white for the emotional number, while an image of a church’s stained glass was flashing at the back. In the middle of the song, a choir even joined them on stage.

Last week, it was reported that Gwen Stefani ruptured her eardrum while on a flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. She was en route to Vegas to perform at the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala but dropped out due to her injury. Fans feared that the “Used to Love You” singer would not be able to use her voice again, but it appears that Gwen is now fine.

On The Voice Top 11 Performance night last Monday, Gwen’s boyfriend and fellow coach Blake Shelton assured fans that she will be fine. Speaking to ET, the country superstar called Gwen Stefani “tough.”

“She’s getting better. Something like that is just slow, when you pop-blow your eardrum out, I don’t even know how that happens. I don’t even know how that feels. But, she says she can hear now. She’ll be alright.”

Blake Shelton also discussed how the ear injury happened and shared that Gwen had a “head cold” and was advised not to fly.

“I think the cabin pressure in her airplane. They say not to fly when you have a head cold but we all do and I guess that’s the thing that could happen,” Shelton further explained.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani also managed to keep her The Voice team all safe from elimination at the Top 11 Results show. Coincidentally, boyfriend Blake Shelton’s team was also safe as Adam Levine and Alicia Keys found their contestants Mark Isaiah and Stephanie Rice at the dreaded bottom two.

Stephanie Rice, a 28-year-old singer-songwriter from Team Alicia, performed “Behind Blue Eyes” on Monday night’s performance. Team Adam’s 19-year-old Mark Isaiah was also in last week’s bottom two but was instantly saved. He sang Lil Wayne’s “How to Love” on Monday.

The Voice uses its “Instant Save” system, wherein viewers can decide who stays or goes via live votes. The bottom two sang for their lives once more, with Stephanie doing Julia Michaels’ “Issues” and Mark singing Luke Graham’s “7 Years.”

“You are a producer. You are a musician. You play multiple instruments. You are a writer. You are exactly what an artist is supposed to be,” Alicia Keys praised Stephanie.

You are greatness, @StephRiceMusic! I'm so excited for the world to hear your music and where you take us next. ????????????#JustTheBeginning pic.twitter.com/gcOqQ9BoPP — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) May 3, 2017

Mark, on the other hand, was overpowered by his nerves and delivered a shaky performance. The Voice coaches, however, noted his honesty and sincerity. Unfortunately for Team Alicia, America decided to save Mark Isaiah despite his shaky last performance.

Another notable performance of the night was Team Alicia’s amazing cover of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The Voice Season 10 winner Alison Porter also returned to the show and sang her new single, “Deep Water.”

Next week, only 10 remain to vie for The Voice title, and fans can expect all four coaches to be more competitive than ever. Watch Team Gwen’s cover of “Fix You” below and tell us what you think of Gwen Stefani’s amazing performance!

The Voice Season 12 airs every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]