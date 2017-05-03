Is Angelina Jolie considering a reconciliation with her estranged husband Brad Pitt?

For the past several months, things have been pretty ugly between Jolie and Pitt but according to a new report, the 41-year-old actress has allegedly been considering getting back together with her longtime partner.

“Part of [Angelina Jolie] will always love [Brad Pitt], and yes she’s even thought about reconciling,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on May 2. “There are obviously a lot of good reasons for them to get back together, especially for the kids. But Angie still has too many scars from their bad times.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been married since August 2014. As fans will recall, the couple tied the knot at their home in France just under a decade after hitting it off on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt publicly confirmed their romance weeks after Pitt’s former wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce and in the years that followed, they welcomed three children biologically, including their 10-year-old daughter Shiloh and their eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie and Pitt also became the adoptive parents of three kids, 15-year-old Maddox from Cambodia, 13-year-old Pax from Vietnam, and 12-year-old Zahara from Ethiopia.

While Jolie and Pitt appeared to be a perfect couple for years, they began to face rumors of divorce last year as Pitt filmed Allied in London with Marion Cotillard. As fans may recall, Pitt and Cotillard were accused of having an on-set affair for months but in September, after Jolie filed for divorce, Cotillard denied they were romantically involved.

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, she requested full physical custody of their six kids and rumors of child abuse promptly surfaced. Although Pitt was ultimately cleared of all charges, his relationship with Jolie remained tense and his visits with his kids were few and far between.

“There is still a lot of resentment on both sides. Brad was deeply wounded by the whole split and custody situation so any thought of reconciliation right now is not happening,” the Hollywood Life source continued.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is reportedly still dealing with feelings for her estranged husband.

“Her time with Brad was by far the deepest, most fulfilling relationship of her life. Those feelings didn’t just stop the day she left,” the source added.

Although Pitt has been linked to several women in the months since his split from Angelina Jolie, including Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, and Sienna Miller, a source last year claimed the actor wasn’t yet ready to move on from his marriage and he hasn’t been spotted with anyone since.

“[He] has no desire to date or get involved in any new relationships,” the source explained to Hollywood Life. “He is still stunned and heartbroken over his failed marriage, and feels like it’ll be a long time before he’s ready to love again.”

“His main focus right now is finishing up his work obligations and figuring out how and when he can see his children,” the insider added.

Since their breakup, Angelina Jolie has been living in Malibu, California with their six children while Pitt has remained at their former marital home in Los Feliz. That said, the estranged couple will soon be in much closer proximity to one another as Jolie has reportedly put an offer on the Cecile B. DeMille estate, which is located just a short drive away from their former Los Angeles residence.

While Angelina Jolie was linked to a British man earlier this year, the rumor was ultimately shot down by Gossip Cop.

