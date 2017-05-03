Nick Viall Blames Chris Soules For His ‘DWTS’ Demise? Inside ‘The Bachelor’ Stars’ Broken Bromance

Nick Viall is not a happy camper after his Dancing with the Stars elimination, and he’s reportedly pointing a finger at his pro partner and a former Bachelor star who was once one of his closest friends on the franchise. After Viall was given the boot alongside Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition’s double elimination night, the reality star reportedly placed the blame on pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd and recently arrested Bachelor alum, Chris Soules.

An insider told OK magazine that Nick was “really bummed about being eliminated,” and that The Bachelor star felt like new mom Peta didn’t give their partnership “her all” like she did when she was partnered with Nyle DiMarco last year.

The source said Viall “was not in a good mood after being eliminated,” and that he also told DWTS cast members that he felt like Chris Soules’ arrest after a fatal tractor accident last week also had an impact on his viewer votes.

What an amazing experience!! Sad to see it end. @petamurgatroyd thanks for being such an amazing partner! A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on May 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Nick Viall seems to be a master when it comes to excuses. Even ahead of his DWTS elimination, he blamed his missteps during his action hero-themed Argentine tango on dehydration. Nick was clearly upset about what would be his final performance with Peta, despite the fact that his score wasn’t terrible. After the performance, Viall told Dancing With the Stars co-host Erin Andrews that his calves were cramping and he was dehydrated.

After his elimination was announced, Nick Viall didn’t hide his disappointment, telling E! News he had expected to make it further in the competition.

“I think Peta and I were sort of hoping to squeeze in one more week,” Nick told E!

“Now that it’s over it’s sad. I had such an amazing time with Peta. She’s a fantastic partner; we had fun all the time. It’s definitely a bummer to see it end.”

Viall also commented on Soules’ tragic accident, which left a fellow Iowa farmer Kenny Mosher dead after The Bachelor star rear-ended his tractor with his truck. Nick called Soules’ accident “a terrible situation.”

“Obviously more than anything my heart goes out to the person who passed away and their family and I’m just praying for everyone involved,” Nick said.

It’s a little surprising that Nick Viall didn’t have more support for Soules after his headline-making arrest, considering how close they’ve been in the past. Chris and Nick first met when they lived together in The Bachelorette mansion during Andi Dorfman’s season of the show, and they struck up a bit of a bromance, which continued even after they both dated Kaitlyn Bristowe. Nick and his Bachelor bestie were spotted sitting together at the Dancing With the Star Season 22 premiere last year and Soules turned up at the top of Viall’s Bachelor season to give him advice.

We tell people we met on a dating app #friends #losangeles #lafashionweek #madeinfidelity A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 19, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

But the two reality stars haven’t always seen eye to eye. Chris previously told Entertainment Tonight that Viall, who has also appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette and one season of Bachelor in Paradise, “loves the spotlight,” and had been eyeing a spot on Dancing With the Stars for a while.

“He loves being famous,” Soules said of Viall.

“He loves the spotlight, he really, truly does. If he wouldn’t admit that, he’s lying…I’ve talked to him [about DWTS]. I think the guy’s got it down. He’s kind of a reality television pro. He knows what he’s getting into, and he’s been wanting to do this for a long time.”

But Viall fired back, telling ET he never said that.

“I don’t think I’ve ever said that to him,” Nick said.

“Chris has a way with words sometimes. He has done a lot of reality TV himself…Actually, no [I don’t want to be famous]. It’s funny, because the opportunities I’ve been given in The Bachelor world… those were opportunities that were presented to me, and I certainly was open to them.”

At the time, Viall said he had “a great partner in Peta” and that it would be “fun for America to watch her journey, having just had a baby boy and coming back from that.”

Take a look at the video below to see Nick Viall talking about his Dancing with the Stars elimination.

