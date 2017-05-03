Kate Middleton, Prince William Sue Paparazzi For Naked Photos: Other Times The Duchess’ Pics Caused A Scandal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now suing photographers and press people who were responsible for the leaked photos of a topless Kate Middleton while on a holiday in 2012. Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken the matter to court, demanding 1.5 million euros (approximately $2.175 million) in damages for “invasion of privacy.”

According to The Sun, Kate Middleton’s topless photos were published by Closer, a French magazine and another local paper called La Provence. The images were snapped by the paparazzi while Kate Middleton and Prince William, then newly married, were vacationing in a private, family-owned chateau in the south of France.

Six people are now facing charges in the French court, including photographers, editors, and executives of the two publications. All of them are pleading not guilty to the charges, ABC News reported. Defense lawyer Francois Blistene, who is representing two photographers involved, is said to be confident that his clients will be cleared of the charges. He also called the whole thing “much ado about nothing.”

Paul-Albert Iweins, Closer magazine’s lawyer, insisted that the lawsuit is unnecessary since the magazine did not publish anything damaging to the royal couple’s image.

“The article made everybody happy, from the readers to the royal family, whatever they might say, since the couple was presented under a very favourable light.”

Meanwhile, Prince William said in an official statement that this invasion of privacy was painfully similar to what his mother, the late Princess Diana, suffered during her time. It can be remembered that Princess Diana was fleeing from the paparazzi when her car crashed in a tunnel in Paris, causing her untimely death.

“We know France and the French and we know that they are in, principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests. The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy.”

The paparazzi has always been interested in the British Royal Family’s moves and this is not the first time for Kate Middleton to be caught in an unflattering situation. In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge was known for her seemingly wild ways when she was still in college. Several times, she has been photographed while getting out of a vehicle wearing short skirts that flashed her underwear.

But perhaps what the public remembers most is the iconic see-through lingerie that Kate Middleton wore back in 2002 while modeling for a charity show at St. Andrews University. According to sources, this was the time when Prince William, who was attending the same university, first noticed her. The two began dating shortly after.

As a princess, Kate Middleton is now known for her classy and sophisticated fashion sense. However, there have been several few occasions when she has suffered wardrobe malfunctions and the paparazzi was there to document it. During an official visit to Canada in 2011, the duchess’ yellow dress was swept up by the breeze, revealing the princess’ bottom.

A similar incident happened in 2014, this time while Kate Middleton and Prince William were touring New Zealand and Australia, US Weekly reported. Kate was wearing a Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress when a helicopter flew above them and her skirt was swept up for another “Marilyn Monroe moment.” Sadly, Kate Middleton was not wearing any underwear and the paparazzi had a field day.

Aside from Kate Middleton’s topless photos, the paparazzi were also able to take shots of her bare behind during the same French vacation. Other tabloids also published these pictures. Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting the French court to reach a verdict by July 4.

[Featured Image by Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images]