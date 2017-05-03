Nick Offerman Squashes ‘Parks And Recreation’ Fan Theory That Leslie Becomes President

When NBC’s Parks and Recreation concluded in 2015, many fans were left comforted by the assumption that its lead protagonist Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) had become President of the United States. However, Poehler’s co-star Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson in the acclaimed comedy has seemingly quashed any hopes that Leslie made it to the White House.

In what appeared to be the perfect ending to the upbeat sitcom, the series finale features a brief scene with Leslie and her husband Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), surrounded by their Secret Service agents. Whilst it was never explicitly stated that Leslie had become president, her consistent references to one day reaching the White House throughout the show’s seven-season run and the presence of the aforementioned Secret Service agents suggest that she ultimately achieved her goal.

However, in an interview with the Huffington Post, Nick Offerman, who originally played Leslie’s polar-opposite boss in the NBC sitcom, quashed speculation of a Knope administration in the White House. Offerman claimed that he doesn’t believe that Leslie would ultimately want to end up in the White House, especially considering the type of personality it requires.

“I would be dubious. I feel like it takes a very special personality to actually want to become president of the United States. In show business… to me, the president is more like an A-list movie star and there is a lot about that lifestyle that is not attractive to most people, and I think Leslie would be one of those people,” he said. “I feel like she might become governor at most.”

Of course, Offerman is right. In the aforementioned Season 7 finale, a flash forward to the future shows Leslie winning two consecutive terms as Governor of Indiana before it’s implied that she eventually launches a successful presidential run.

Parks and Recreation premiered in 2009 and concluded after its 125th episode in 2015. The series starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a perky, mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of Pawnee, a fictional town in Indiana. Alongside Poehler, the ensemble cast includes Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Paul Schneider as Mark Brendanawicz, Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Jim O’Heir as Garry “Jerry” Gergich, and Retta as Donna Meagle.

Over the course of its seven-season run, Parks and Recreation also had cameo appearances from several prominent real-life political figures, including Vice President Joe Biden, First Lady Michelle Obama, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, and Senator John McCain amongst others.

According to Deadline, Parks and Recreation stars, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will reunite for a new reality series on NBC. Created by Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, she and Offerman will host The Handmade Project, which will see eight all-around makers, from all walks of life, take on a series of projects in order to impress Poehler, Offerman and other judges. In each episode, the contestants will tackle a different theme, hand-making items in different disciplines.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating artists who make things by hand, and I’m looking forward to finally conquering my fear of paper mache,” Poehler said about the new show.

“People who make things are my favorite kind of folk. Practical, clever and terrific in a pinch. That makes me tickled pink to have a front row seat at this prodigious display of talent, and admiring and cheering on an amazing crop of American makers. Plus, Amy and I have a strong tradition of tomfoolery so let’s see if we don’t have some good fun,” Offerman added.

