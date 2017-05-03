Blake Shelton Teases Next Album And New Gwen Stefani Collaboration

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made great music together in their hit duet song, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” And it looks like the couple are planning on doing another collaboration soon, at least going by the country singer’s statements during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday night.

“Man, I hope so!” Blake said after being asked if he and Gwen are getting back to the studio together to work on more music.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s recent collaboration on “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” has been a massive success. Bolstered by their real life romance, the song received moderate success both in the United States and abroad. The song was included in Shelton’s 2016 album, If I’m Being Honest.

Blake joked that the album he’s currently working on will be his last. Of course, that’s just Blake being Blake. After all, he’d joked about ending his music career many times in the past and he always did the opposite.

“This will probably be my last season of the show, too,” he joked. “I don’t do entertainment anymore, kids. I’m sorry!”

“”Phew, thank goodness!” Alicia Keys responded, teasing her The Voice co-host.

“I could see you not doing entertainment though,” she quipped, imagining Shelton living off a farm. “Just kind of, you know, getting up early and weeding and hoeing or whatever else.”

“‘Hoeing’ means something different in Oklahoma,” Shelton cracked back. “That’s when you go to the bar.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first debuted “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” on an episode of The Voice. With Stefani and Shelton’s romance still going strong, it’s just as well that they work on another collaboration. The timing is about right too, since the crooner was just recently announced as a performer on the upcoming CMT Music Awards in June.

In an interview with E News! correspondent Zuri Hall, Shelton said that he “hopes” to join Gwen onstage again sometime in the future, and that he’ll readily accept if she asks him to do another collaboration with her.

“Look, she’s an incredible singer-songwriter, and anytime I can get her to collaborate with me you’re damn right I’m going to,” said Blake.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton revealed that Gwen Stefani is feeling much better a week after she ruptured her eardrum while on a flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The injury caused the No Doubt vocalist to cancel her appearance at the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala.

“She’s getting better,” he told ET’s Sophie Schillaci. “Something like that is just slow, when you pop-blow your eardrum out, I don’t even know how that happens. But, she says she can hear now.”

Blake Shelton gives an update on girlfriend Gwen Stefani after she ruptures her eardrum https://t.co/2dL01iFWye pic.twitter.com/YoL2edfn4b — People Magazine (@people) May 3, 2017

“She’ll be all right,” he continued. “She’ll be singing tomorrow [on The Voice]. She’s tough.”

Despite her busy schedule, Stefani always takes the time to attend to her sons Kingston, 10, and Zuma, eight. On Sunday, she took to social media to post photos and videos of her sons’ first communion. Stefani captioned one of the photos, “I’m so happy right now.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani getting married?

Gwen and Blake have been the subject of marriage rumors for months now. A source close to the couple, however, said that the two have officially called off marriage plans for the time being.

“And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

While wedding bells won’t chime for Shelton and Stefani just yet, fans can still indulge in the couple’s adorable PDA moments on the hit NBC show, The Voice. Of course, there’s also new music from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to look forward to.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]