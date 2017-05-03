Alicia Keys’ ‘The Voice’ Exit: Here’s The Real Reason Why She’s Leaving Amid Rumors Of ‘Rigged’ Results

Alicia Keys’ The Voice stay will soon be over and speculations about why she decided to quit emerged. Fortunately, the singer-songwriter finally reveals the real reason why she will not be returning to the show.

Before April ended, Alicia announced that she will no longer be returning to The Voice after Season 12, something that surprised even her fellow coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

“This is my last season,” the 36-year-old musician said in an interview with TV Insider.

“Who knows what the future holds, but I know this one is my final season.”

By the looks of it, her statement surprised her fellow coaches, with Adam and Blake alternately convincing her to stay.

“I’ll tell you what the future holds: you being on the f—ing show!” Adam exclaimed.

“Don’t you want to at least keep going a little bit longer to get better?” Blake added.

But while it looked like Blake had no inkling as to what caused Alicia Keys’ The Voice exit announcement, speculations has spread that he was partly to blame for her decision. According to Radar Online, Keys got into a “backstage brawl” with Gwen after she accused Blake of “rigging” the show’s results.

The outlet’s source who was dubbed as an “insider” claimed that Alicia and Gwen “have never liked each other and have been in competition for most of their lives.”

“But because Alicia and Miley got super close last season, Alicia is desperately trying to give Gwen a hard time so she does not return next season,” the source added.

This reportedly caused Gwen to lodge complaints with the show’s top executives who she allegedly believes would side with her since “she has more pull” and “a super solid relationship with all” of them.

After this article was published, word came out that Alicia is dissing Blake for plainly dominating the show. In fact, she told Pop Crush exactly how she felt about it in what seems like the beginning of the rumor mill about Alicia Keys’ The Voice exit.

“I’m a little pissed off at Blake. I’m just sick of Blake, you know what I mean? Apparently he just thinks he’s like Mister I win-all-of-them and all this. I told him this game must be rigged.”

And just like that. Alicia Keys’ The Voice exit became a bigger issue as her statement has been regurgitated numerous times, blowing the matter out of proportion and pitting one coach against the others.

Fortunately, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter is finally ready to clear the air in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

According to the outlet, Alicia Keys is leaving NBC’s hit talent show not because of competitive argument but because of a new album.

“I’m about halfway,” she told ET about her progress in the follow-up to the 2016 album titled “Here.”

“I can’t wait for you to hear new music, and so that’s one of the reasons why I won’t be able to come back next season.”

During the interview on Monday night, Alicia also told the outlet about her first love: writing.

“But I love writing. It’s just the most beautiful, exciting things, and every time I get better. That’s the blessing and magic of writing.”

Amid this big revelation, Blake Shelton butted in a joke claiming that he’s not convinced that the 36-year-old songstress and two-time The Voice coach is leaving for good.

“I know she’s not going anywhere,” he said of Alicia Keys’ The Voice farewell.

“It’s all just a media thing, a ploy. She’ll be back next year and the year after that. They are going to wait and do some, you know, Carson [Daly] is going to be in the Orange Room at the Today show and be like, ‘Oh, what? This just in! Wow!'”

What did you think of this article? Share with us your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned for more updates on Alicia Keys’ The Voice journey and learn whether or not she changes her mind.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for WE]