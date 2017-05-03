WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Schedule Revealed For WWE Universal Title Run, Upcoming Opponents Revealed

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been featured on WWE television since the night after WrestleMania 33, but the WWE Universal Champion will be on Raw a lot more over the summer, and he will be defending the title against a few great opponents. On the grandest stage of them all, Brock Lesnar finally defeated Goldberg and won the WWE Universal Championship. However, WWE fans aren’t happy about taking the title with him on hiatus.

The Beast hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the post-Wrestlemania edition of Raw and Brock isn’t scheduled to defend his championship until the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV in July. He may not make an appearance on Raw until a few weeks before that event. Lesnar will surpass the required thirty-day defense policy as a WWE Champion, but WWE officials tend to invoke this rule whenever it’s convenient for them.

By all appearances, WWE officials are planning for Brock Lesnar to hold the WWE Universal Championship from WrestleMania 33 until WrestleMania 34. The WWE Universe is annoyed that Brock can disappear for months on end with WWE’s top prize. However, his hiatus from WWE television is temporary. His schedule is set to pick up over the summer and for the rest of his run because he will be very busy defending the title.

It’s being reported that Brock Lesnar’s time off after WrestleMania 33 was by design. First of all, Lesnar was featured on WWE television almost every week for months heading into the biggest show of the year. There are only so many dates on his contract, so Brock is getting some time off while WWE television comes down from the high of WrestleMania and WWE officials are building up some potential challengers for The Beast.

Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor have all made their claim to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. It’s being said that all three men will receive their opportunity at some point over the coming months. Strowman is expected to get his title shot at WWE Great Balls of Fire and Balor is next in line at WWE Summerslam. Rollins will also have a shot eventually, and Jeff Hardy is rumored as well.

Braun Strowman is red-hot right now. It’s obvious why WWE officials would give him the first chance. The WWE Universe is still firmly behind Finn Balor as a top babyface, and he never received his rematch for the title after vacating it last year. Not to mention, “The Beast” vs. “The Demon” is a big money match. Rollins is flourishing as a babyface as well, and he’s the only one of the three who has a rich history with Brock Lesnar.

WWE officials could always change their minds, but the expectation is Lesnar will eventually defeat all three of them and more over the next year before heading into New Orleans as the WWE Universal Champion. It’s been reported that Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns will be the main event of WrestleMania 34. The fans may not love the idea, but Reigns is expected to defeat Lesnar and become the WWE Universal Champion.

Brock Lesnar is the top draw in WWE. It’s understandable why WWE officials placed the top prize on him. A lot of people may not like the fact that he’s gone for months at a time, but he’s expected to face several fresh challengers over the year. Any match with Brock Lesnar is a massive match, which means any other man he faces will be elevated alongside him. Lesnar does a lot more good than harm to the WWE product, and his WWE Universal Title reign will prove that.

[Featured Image by WWE]