Heather Morris’s shock elimination from Dancing With The Stars last month was met by loud booing by the audience, and for all the right reasons.

When Heather Morris and pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy danced a flawless rumba to TLC’s “Waterfalls” on the stage of DWTS that week, no one in the audience doubted that the couple would make it to the finals.

But Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who returned to the stage after his four-week recovery from a calf injury, got eliminated from the ABC dancing competition show, becoming one of the biggest shocks in Dancing With The Stars 24-season history.

Even DWTS host Tom Bergeron noted, following the elimination of Heather Morris, that it was “probably the most vocally unhappy reaction we’ve got about a result” in 24 seasons of Dancing With The Stars.

For Heather Morris, who’s best known for her role on Glee, and 37-year-old Chmerkovskiy, getting eliminated from DWTS on Monday doesn’t add up for several reasons.

Heather Morris and her pro dance partner were eliminated from DWTS on the same night the couple earned the first perfect score of Dancing With The Stars Season 24.

During the captivating performance of the 30-year-old former Glee star and Chmerkovskiy, the DWTS audience went crazy while cheering for the couple.

In what was Heather Morris’s best dance on DWTS and Chmerkovskiy performing one of his best dances in Dancing With The Stars 24-season history, the panel of judges couldn’t contain their excitement.

Despite earning a perfect 40 out of 40 from the DWTS judges, Heather Morris and her pro dance partner were voted off and eliminated from the ABC dancing competition show, and the audience was understandably upset.

And so was Chmerkovskiy, who stopped to talk to Entertainment Tonight‘s Cameron Mathison after the dramatic end of the night.

“I’m p*ssed.”

Chmerkovskiy did, however, promise that this is “not the last time” he and Heather Morris “will be doing stuff together,” suggesting that the couple could return to Dancing With The Stars for future seasons to win the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Heather Morris was more gracious about the surprise elimination from DWTS, but still understandably puzzled about the shock results on Monday night.

“I feel like, [as] with any show that you watch on TV, it’s like, you don’t really know what’s coming next.”

Heather Morris added that she had prepared herself for the possibility of getting eliminated from Dancing With The Stars because this is TV and anything can happen.

Saying goodbye to Dancing With The Stars following her shock elimination from the dance competition show, Heather Morris praised everybody for being “so fantastic” and “welcoming.”

Unlike Heather Morris, Chmerkovskiy didn’t shy away from expressing his outrage over the shock elimination of himself and the former Glee star from Dancing With The Stars.

Chmerkovskiy, who himself witnessed quite a few shocking vote results on DWTS in 24 seasons of the ABC show, said he didn’t expect himself and Heather Morris to become “part of that shock.”

Chmerkovskiy added that even the elimination of himself and his partner Brandy Norwood from Dancing With The Stars Season 11 wasn’t “as shocking as” himself and Heather Morris getting eliminated from the show this season.

“This is crazy.”

The film noir-themed performance of Heather Morris and Chmerkovskiy that week earned an outstanding 40 out of 40 points, marking the former Glee star’s first 10 of the season and the first 10 given out by DWTS judge Len Goodman.

The performance with Heather Morris marked Chmerkovskiy’s long-awaited return to the Dancing With The Stars stage after recovering from a calf injury he sustained during rehearsals.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]