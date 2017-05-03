Jimmy Kimmel Shares Sweet Moments With Son After Heart Surgery, Joe Walsh Criticized For Insensitive Remarks

Jimmy Kimmel and his family were showered with love and support after the late night talk show host opened up about his newborn son’s emergency open-heart surgery. However, not everyone seems to show sympathy as a former congressman took to social media and expressed what many consider as insensitive remarks, reports claim.

On Tuesday morning, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney took to Twitter and shared an adorable father and son moment between the host and their newborn baby Billy. In the photo, Kimmel can be seen smiling down at his son who is grinning right back at him. His wife then captioned it with, “I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers.”

I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers. pic.twitter.com/NL0C3K3Q4E — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 2, 2017

The tender moment captured on camera comes a day after the Jimmy Kimmel Live host emotionally shared that Billy, who was born on April 21, was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease called Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia. Jimmy then revealed that his newborn baby had to undergo an emergency open-heart surgery. Fortunately, the procedure was a success.

“Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart.”

“He’ll have to have another open-heart surgery in three to six months,” Kimmel stated. He also added that Billy would need a third “hopefully non-invasive procedure” when he reached his early teens.

Fans and celebrities alike expressed their support and sympathy to Kimmel and his family, particularly in this trying times. The couple extended their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who showed their love to little Billy.

“Every one of my friends was there 100 percent. We had atheists praying for us, okay? We had people who do not believe in God praying to him. And I hate to even say, but even that son of a b***h Matt Damon sent flowers.”

sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support – Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well – XO pic.twitter.com/QgSUminhmg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

However, not everyone seems to be empathetic towards Jimmy. Former congressman Joe Walsh did not hold back in expressing his opinion about Kimmel’s baby news on his show. The ex-politician, who is now a syndicated radio host, appeared to be in opposition of Jimmy’s monologue endorsing former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

On Tuesday, Joe Walsh sent the message loud and clear that he is not a fan of the health program. The 55-year-old host took to Twitter and bluntly shared, “Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn’t obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else’s health care.”

Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 2, 2017

It can be recalled that Kimmel somehow linked his son’s situation to Obama’s Affordable Care Act and showed his support to the said health program. Jimmy took the opportunity to make a case about the controversial Obamacare.

“We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all,” Jimmy reiterated. “Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition.

Jimmy Kimmel reveals newborn son's health complications in emotional monologue. https://t.co/ngcx4f2pgF pic.twitter.com/s36ULfALbp — ABC News (@ABC) May 2, 2017

Many were quick to criticize the former politician for being insensitive and not showing any concern for the little boy. Some outraged fans even brought up the issue of Walsh’s child support scandal. To recall, Joe was in hot water a few years ago for allegedly not paying $117,000 child support. The issue was reportedly settled in 2012.

“Joe, you won’t even pay child support for your OWN kids. We already knew you felt this way, you worm. No need to tell us — we”re good,” comedian Patton Oswalt stated.

Another user pointed out, “Your lack of empathy will make enemies out of strangers and friends alike. Tread lightly… ignorant ground is weak, like those who walk it.”

Joe, you won't even pay child support for your OWN kids. We already knew you felt this way, you worm. No need to tell us — we're good. https://t.co/gwUPduG13g — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 2, 2017

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama thanked the late night show host for showing his support for Obamacare and said little Kimmel’s story is exactly why the health care program should be protected.

“Well said, Jimmy. That’s exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!”

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017

Jimmy is now on paternity leave for the rest of this week to make time for his son Billy. Kimmel will have celebrity guests to host his ABC show while he’s on leave.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]