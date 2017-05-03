Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson recently voiced her opinion of Kim Kardashian’s latest butt controversy, and she didn’t hold back.

According to Mirror, Marnie Simpson has labeled Kim Kardashian’s butt has both “gross” and “horrendous.”

“I can’t believe how gross Kim Kardashian’s bum looks these days. I don’t understand why people are so obsessed with it – it looks horrendous! It’s clearly not natural and it’s embarrassing that she claims it is. It’s getting ridiculous.”

This comment by Marnie Simpson comes after controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian’s butt started to swirl a few days ago. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Kim Kardashian’s butt has been making a lot of waves in social media as of late.

Truthfully, there has always been a lot of controversy surrounding her butt as even her fans question whether or not that large and perfect bottom could truly be natural. For years, Kim has always adamantly denied having any work done. Is it time for her to give up her adamant denial? Is she truly being “ridiculous” as Simpson claims?

In addition to Marnie Simpson, Kim’s alleged plastic surgeon Dr. Aardon Rollins also chimed in with a very similar opinion of the famous butt. Rollins compared Kim’s bottom to a balloon and claimed it resembled a balloon that had been blown up and deflated several times. Rollins proceeded to explain that time, motherhood, and pre-existing cellulite did not work in Kim’s favor when it came to her bottom. According to Rollins, he took “problem fat” from Kim’s waist and added it to her butt. He, however, noted that it was still “problem fat” and would continue to be troublesome to her – it was just in a new location.

Rollins also noted there was nothing Kim could do to resolve her butt woes outside of airbrushing out the “ripples.”

This butt controversy all started when Kim was enjoying the beach in a bikini as paparazzi snapped a few photos of her. The photos were posted on the Internet and quickly started to make waves. People slammed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star because of the visible cellulite in the picture that was never visible in pictures she posted on her own Instagram account. Was Kim airbrushing her butt before going out in public? Was she photoshopping pictures of that perfect bottom before posting it on social media? This is what people had begun to obsess over.

Mirror added that Marnie Simpson also wasn’t shy about comparing Kim to her sisters.

“I think Kylie has the best body out of all the sisters, and Kourtney looks amazing, too.”

The comparison, however, appeared to be nothing more than a jab at Kim not having an amazing body. Radar Online notes that while Kim has remained mostly silent on all of the controversy surrounding her untouched butt photos, she’s crushed.

“Kim was almost in tears, almost crying about how sadistic people are.”

The inside source also revealed to Radar Online that Kim isn’t used to having so many people hate her. Kim was supposed to be on a fun vacation celebrating Kourtney’s birthday around the time that the harsh comments regarding her butt started to surface. Despite the harsh comments Marnie Simpson, her alleged plastic surgeon, and her followers have made, Kim has continued to post fun pictures of herself on social media. Is Kim Kardashian just putting on a brave face? Is she actually crushed by all of the negative attention her famous bottom has been getting lately?

Do you agree with Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson’s opinion of Kim Kardashian’s butt? Do you think it is “gross” and “disgusting?” Should Kim stop trying to claim her butt is natural? Share your thoughts with us on Marnie Simpsons’ comments and Kim Kardashian’s butt in the comment’s section found down below.

