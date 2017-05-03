Who Is Pippa Middleton Marrying? Kate Middleton’s Sister Juggles Wedding Date, Dress, Diet, And Fiance Issues

Pippa Middleton has just a few weeks to go before her wedding date. That means that she is inundated with things to keep in mind – her wedding dress, keeping on top of her diet, as well as juggling any problems that arise from her fiance’s side of the family. The younger sister of Kate Middleton has made sure to keep her wedding on the traditional side of things, folding in Princess Charlotte and Prince George into her wedding party.

But the focus on the wedding day will be on James Matthews, her fiance and husband-to-be.

Pippa and James have an interesting history together. They first got together years ago but broke up. For a while, it was thought that Pippa will marry Nico Jackson, whom she dated close to four years, but split after he moved to Geneva for a job of a lifetime.

Almost right after the breakup, Pippa and James reunited and it was only a matter of time that he presented her with a ring and secured a wedding date. Because they have set the foundation of their relationship earlier, they moved in and reconnected with each other’s family very quickly.

Why Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' relationship was 'written in the stars'https://t.co/0cWEq6D7Db pic.twitter.com/XWnwrpkTwh — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 2, 2017

So far, the British socialite has taken a chill attitude towards her big day, choosing to focus on the little things that she likes to do like working out and doing errands.

“Princess Kate’s younger sister was spotted riding her bike near her home in London,” reports Daily Mail.

“The sports-loving royal sister rode in style in a belted navy jumpsuit with a fitted tan leather jacket — and, of course, her go-to mock-croc helmet.”

But with the wedding date approaching, she and her fiance have also been doing prep work to make sure that they are on the same page.

“Pippa Middleton and her fiancé James Matthews have been undergoing Christian pre-marital counselling sessions in the run up to their wedding later this month,” reports Daily Mail.

“Topics covered include ‘in laws and family issues’ – hopefully not a problem for Pippa, 33, and James – sex, communication, children, coping with conflict and money.”

The 33-year-old bride-to-be is also pulling out all stops, doing things that she does not normally do. She is doing an extreme diet to look her best on her wedding day, working out and taking supplements to fit a particular regime.

“The younger sister of The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted leaving the exclusive KX gym in Chelsea after pre-wedding workouts, and is reportedly following the Sirtfood diet,” reports Daily Mail.

“The diet, advocated both by her gym and her former personal trainer Pete Geracimo […] It involves a three-day period of eating 1,000 calories, made up of green juices and one sirtfood meal, upping calorie intake to 1,500 on days four to seven.”

Knowing that Pippa is a serious athlete, who has participated in many ski races, marathons, and bike races, she probably knows that this may show results quickly, but is unsustainable in the long run.

Another way that Pippa and her fiance are following a more traditional pattern of British wedding is to abide by the “no ring, no bring” policy, which dictates that invited guests can only bring their married or engaged partners to the big event.

'No ring, no bring!': Pippa Middleton 'cunning plan' to block Meghan Markle from her wedding https://t.co/WIVaCOQ1vR pic.twitter.com/xVs6BNQOoM — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) March 12, 2017

This rule has drawn a lot of attention because of Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle. They have been noticed spending a lot of time together and attending other weddings, but because they are not yet engaged, Meghan’s presence is questioned in the wedding of the year.

Do you think Pippa is doing a good job balancing her diet, wedding duties, and her fiance’s family? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Getty Images/Chris Jackson]