Melania Trump Divorce: First Lady Fuels Rumors After Liking Twitter Post Referencing Her Marital Troubles

Melania Trump is fueling divorce rumors after the First Lady’s official Twitter account liked a post that made reference to her marital troubles with Donald Trump.

The tweet came from a left-leaning writer named Andy Ostroy and showed a short video clip of an icy exchange between Donald and Melania from Inauguration Day. In the clip, Donald turned to a smiling Melania and said something that wasn’t picked up by the camera. As he turned back around, Melania’s face sank and the smile immediately wiped away from her face.

The video clip went viral at the time, leading to speculation of an icy relationship behind the happy facade of the First Couple.

The tweet was then liked by Melania Trump’s official account, sparking interest across the internet.

Cry for help or is the First Lady being petty? pic.twitter.com/cr3C1d3jfO — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) May 3, 2017

It’s not clear if Melania Trump intentionally liked the tweet, or if it was even the First Lady who clicked the like button. Many public figures have people who manage their social media accounts, and even Donald Trump’s Twitter account is split between the president himself and aides who make posts.

Whatever the case, the incident garnered immediate attention, with many news sites picking up on it and many people commenting on what it could mean.

Melania Trump's verified personal Twitter account just favorited this—and Twitter users definitely took notice ???? https://t.co/qmDKkdnQjl — People Magazine (@people) May 3, 2017

Many people still saw the tweet as a sign that Melania Trump could be considering divorce, and revived rumors of marital troubles that have been circulating for months. There have been a number of video clips showing icy exchanges between the pair, including others from the Inauguration Day. At the time, Jezebel speculated that the body language may be a sign of impending divorce.

“But there’s more—until Trump, Reagan was the only divorcée to ascend to the presidency. But Trump has never been content to merely follow in someone’s footsteps. Could he be the first president to actually get divorced while in the White House?”

There are other signs of a potential divorce beyond Melania’s Twitter hint and some video clips. In a recent article published in Vanity Fair, a source said that the First Lady may be nearing her “breaking point” and is growing increasingly unhappy with Donald Trump.

“Melania’s unhappiness and the couple’s apparent lack of closeness are becoming more noticeable,” the report noted.

“Despite assurances from her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, that Melania is embracing the role of First Lady, most signs point to a distinct lack of interest. And while Grisham says Mrs. Trump plans to move to the White House once their son, Barron, ‘finishes out the school year,’ there have been indications that she is in no particular rush.”

The report also shared details from a marriage reportedly strained by Donald Trump’s brutish nature. A source told Vanity Fair that Trump has been critical of his wife, even during her pregnancy.

“A visitor to one of Trump’s homes, late into Melania’s pregnancy, recalls him remarking that he agreed to the baby on the condition that Melania would get her body back,” the report noted.

And it was during that pregnancy that Trump was caught on the now-infamous Access Hollywood video in which he bragged about pursuing a married woman and appeared to admit to sexually assaulting women. When the tape came out last summer, Trump offered a lukewarm apology and Melania publicly supported her husband, with both of them painting the incident as “locker room talk.”

Melania Trump hasn’t spoken publicly on the divorce rumors, and appeared to quickly distance herself from the tweet making reference to her marital problems. The First Lady’s official account unliked the comment quickly after reactions started pouring in.

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images]