Met Gala 2017 Awkward Run-In? Bella Hadid Wears Sexy Catsuit As Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Flaunt PDA

Bella Hadid was a showstopper at the Met Gala 2017 last Monday. Wearing a glittery body-hugging jumpsuit, Bella rocked the red carpet solo while her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd flaunted his new romance with Selena Gomez.

The Met Gala 2017 was a night of glamorous couture and glittering celebrities. It’s a night when onlookers can see which stars are wearing what, and which stars are bringing who as their date. So when Selena Gomez brought The Weeknd as her plus one, their status as a couple may very well be cemented.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd only recently confirmed their relationship, after both going through very public breakups. Selena finally broke away from longtime beau Justin Bieber, while The Weeknd ended things with Bella Hadid last November after dating for more than one year.

It can be remembered that Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram after reports of the “Good For You” singer dating The Weeknd first surfaced. If there was bad blood between the two ladies, a run-in at the Met Gala would have been awkward indeed.

Thankfully, this situation was avoided. According to E! News, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd came way earlier than Bella Hadid.

Selena and The Weeknd were really lovely. They were low-key and understated but he was very attentive to her. There was no sign of Bella anywhere near them. Bella was actually still outside going through the exhibit while Selena and The Weeknd were at dinner. You have to go through the exhibit to end up in the Temple of Dendur room where the dinner is, so Bella mainly stuck back hanging with friends laughing and having fun.

This could be pure coincidence, or a smart ploy by their publicists. Either way, an awkward run-in would have caused an unnecessary ugly scene.

Sources also reported that the two parties stuck to different circles of friends during the night. Bella Hadid was seen hanging out with her famous family, with mom Yolanda and sister Gigi. She was also photographed with fellow model and friend Kendall Jenner, who wore a similar figure-baring dress. The 20-year-old fashion model was also caught breaking a no-smoking rule in the bathroom with girlfriends Paris Jackson, Ruby Rose, and Lara Stone.

The Met Gala 2017 was the first red carpet appearance of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. The two were noticeably sweet — holding hands and smiling at each other all throughout the party. At one point, Selena, wearing a flowy v-neck peach gown, was seen wrapping her arms around the “Starboy” singer.

If Bella Hadid was affected by her ex-boyfriend’s PDA with his new lady love, she certainly did not show it. Bella stunned in an Alexander Wang creation — a beaded, backless jumpsuit that made her look like a glammed-up Catwoman.

It was the perfect outfit choice to show the world how she has moved on from The Weeknd. Just last year, on the same event, The Weeknd was her date for the Met Gala. The two dated in mid-2015 and confirmed their split last November 2016.

Last Monday’s Met Gala would not have been their first run-in. Last November, right after their split, The Weeknd performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where Bella made her debut walk as a VS angel. Back then, Bella Hadid insisted that she’s still friendly with her ex, and even gave props to him after the fashion show.

Last February, Bella opened up about her very public breakup with The Weeknd on the “Love Issue” of Teen Vogue. She revealed that it was her first-ever breakup.

As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.

Bella Hadid ended the interview by saying that despite her emotions, she’ll always have respect and love for The Weeknd.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]