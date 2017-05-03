Joy-Anna Duggar Loses Weight For Fiance Austin Forsyth Before Wedding Date? Engaged Duggar Hangs With Siblings

Joy-Anna Duggar has been helping out her family and siblings during Big Sandy Family Conference. But it’s not her helpfulness that drew the fans’ attention. The Duggar family followers have been working themselves up into a frenzy after noticing that Joy lost a lot weight. Could it be that the engaged Duggar is working to shed extra pounds before her wedding date?

The 19-year-old Duggar got engaged earlier this year after just half a year of courtship with Austin Forsyth. Since then, she has been diligently planning for her wedding, which is set to happen on October 28, 2017.

It looks like part of that wedding planning was losing weight to look her best in her wedding dress. However the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On is divided on what they think of her dramatic makeover.

“I couldn’t believe that was joy,” Lori Ta commented on a picture the Duggars uploaded on Facebook. “She lost weight!! Wow. So beautiful!!! Like jessa said.of.jinger must.fit inyo.her wedding dress. But.then jessa was very much thin too then when she got married!”

Another commented how it was unreasonable for all the girls to lose weight as soon as the wedding date got set.

“I hardly recognized Joy with her being so much thinner here than in other photos,” Rose Galston wrote. “Why do the Duggar girls all seem to become so thin while they are courting? Is it that stressful for them? She looked fine before the weight loss.”

A fan by the name of Kendall Marie Bowles commented that she may have gone on a diet to “look good for her future husband” and that she did not “need to lose weight but maybe she wanted a change.”

Check out the picture that spurred so much discussion about her looks.

Whatever the reason that Joy-Anna is going through a change in her body, she can’t be happier to be engaged to her fiance Austin. Even before the wedding, he has made himself indispensable to the family, helping her siblings out in fixing cars and teaching them how to fly aircrafts.

Check out this romantic picture of Joy-Anna and Austin!

Unlike her other married siblings, Joy-Anna’s fiance is someone she has known for a very long time. They met when they were toddlers and have been keeping an eye on each other since then.

“I just asked her to enter a courtship with me,” Austin said, according to Radar Online. “Almost 15 years. I picked this spot because last time we were here together was August 1, 2015.”

“I hadn’t been here in so long,” she said. “I was not expecting this. So happy.”

Not much has been revealed about Joy and Austin’s courting or engagement. Their good news has often been overshadowed by the scandals spurred on by her older brother Josh Duggar and the news of her other siblings entering courtships, getting married, and giving birth to babies. Let’s hope that Joy-Anna gets her moment in the spotlight in the upcoming season of Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

Right now, Joy-Anna is doing a lot of heavy lifting for the Duggars. Not only is she taking care of her younger siblings when the whole family takes an outing to conferences, but she is also doing important tasks like driving when they are on a road trip.

When she gets married off, a lot of the work will fall on Jana, who will be the only girl over the age of 20 in the family. At 28, she has not been able to find a suitor to start her own family.

Do you think Joy-Anna has been losing weight for her fiance before the wedding date? Or do you think it has been a natural part of her growing up? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]