Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Split: Does She Want Him Back? Report Claiming She ‘Misses’ Him Is Fake [Debunked]

After Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split up, the online community has been plagued with numerous gossip and baseless reports that cover various issues including their dating other people and reuniting with each other.

Now, it seems a new report is claiming that Jolie is regretting her decision to pull the plug on her marriage with Pitt.

According to Hollywood Life, the 41-year-old mother-of-six is missing Brad and has “thought about reconciling” with him amid their bitter and quite messy divorce that has even dragged their children into some troubling rumors.

Citing an unnamed source, the outlet went on to reveal what they claim to know about the former A-list couple’s current standing.

“Part of Angie will always love [Brad], and yes she’s even thought about reconciling.”

On top of that, the source claimed that there were “obvious” “good reasons” for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to reunite, especially their children. The insider then went on to say that a reunion will not happen despite all these.

“Angie still has too many scars from their bad times. There is still a lot of resentment on both sides. Brad was deeply wounded by the whole split and custody situation so any thought of reconciliation right now is not happening.”

In another report, Hollywood Life further claims how Brad has left quite an impression with Angelina to the point that she can’t help thinking and talking about him “all the time.”

“Angelina still misses Brad after everything that they went through. No matter what, he is still the love of her life. Her time with Brad was by far the deepest, most fulfilling relationship of her life. Those feelings didn’t just stop the day she left,” a source told the outlet of the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split.

“There were a lot of problems but he left a major impression on her DNA. She still talks about him all the time. She will tell stories about him and the kids — it’s very sweet.”

Another source reportedly told the outlet about her fears about Brad dating again in what seems like wishful thinking as the article went on to reveal that the 41-year-old actress had no plans of reuniting with her estranged husband.

Unfortunately, a reliable source close to the UN Ambassador told Gossip Cop that such reports were fabricated since the actress hasn’t talked about her feelings to anyone, even those in her inner circle.

On top of that, the fact-checking website emphasized the fact that anyone who has lived more than a decade with a person the same way Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did and shared children will naturally have a difficult time to move on even if that person is the one who ended the relationship in the first place.

Although it wasn’t any confirmation that the report factual, what Gossip Cop said about not being able to move on immediately somehow makes the Hollywood Life report emit a bit of truthfulness even though the details they claim to know were fabricated.

Still, Hollywood Life’s credentials might make them look a bit less credible when it comes to reports about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as the Gossip Cop has repeatedly called on them for fake reports that vary from her non-existent British boyfriend, his rumored girlfriends, Angelina’s Google alert on Brad, and many others.

“This latest report is yet another entry in HollywoodLife’s phony saga about the ex-spouses,” Gossip Cop aptly concludes.

The fact is that Angelina and Brad will not be reconciling and reuniting anytime soon. Any report that indicates otherwise are either wishful thinking or mere gossip.

