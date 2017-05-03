‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Will Not Be Delayed As A Writers’ Strike Is Averted

Production on AMC’s The Walking Dead started on April 25, with filming likely to occur from May 1. While this exciting news for fans of the zombie apocalypse drama series, the fate of negotiations in regard to discussions between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers, hung above this production date. This meant, if negotiations fell through, a writers’ strike would, potentially, cause delays to production on Season 8 of The Walking Dead.

As previously stated in an article by the Inquisitr, negotiations between WGA and AMPTP have been underway in regard to a new contract ahead of the expiration date of the previous one on May 1. At that point, negotiations had stalled and it seemed a writers’ strike was iminent. If a writers’ strike was the result, production on shows such as AMC’s The Walking Dead would have been thrown into turmoil.

As Fansided pointed out, residents within the area AMC will be filming The Walking Dead had noticed “Do Not Mow” signs in the area, indicating production was ready to begin for Season 8.

Now that May 1 has come and gone, what has happened with negotiations? Has filming actually commenced for Season 8, or do Walking Dead fans need to start planning for another way to fill their Sundays in October if the premiere date for Season 8 is delayed?

Variety reported that negotiations between the two parties were still underway prior to the contract expiring at midnight on May 1. A meeting was also scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 2, after the previous contract had expired. The outlet reported that sources from both sides indicated there were “enough incremental movement on key issues during Sunday’s sessions to foster hope that the sides can come close enough to terms today to avert the start of a strike on Tuesday.” While these “positive signs” indicated things could run smoothly during the meeting on May, Variety were cautioned it would still be an “arduous” meeting nonetheless.

WLTX19 revealed that a tentative agreement has been met between WGA and AMPTP during the meeting on Tuesday. A statement from both parties was released at about 1.30 a.m. PT.

“The Writers Guilds of America, West and East and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have concluded negotiations and have reached a tentative agreement on terms for a new three-year collective bargaining agreement.”

According to Fansided, the WGA did not get everything required for their writers. However, they did “win some major concessions from the AMPTP.” One of these being a “clearer fee schedule” for writers.

The negotiations between these organizations have been kept under a self-imposed media blackout up until this point. When approached by the likes of Comic Book in regard to how The Walking Dead would be affected by a new writers’ strike, the network remained silent. Although, even with these measures in place, it was widely known that there was the potential to issue a strike from as early as Tuesday if negotiations fell through.

Considering a deal was struck at the last minute, it is possible memories of the 2007-2008 writers’ strike that lasted for more than 14 weeks might have colored negotiations in favor of not striking. As WLTX19 points out, a delay of this length of time would create complete havoc on shows such as Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon that rely on writers to create content that is tied into current news and daily events.

The Walking Dead will return to AMC for Season 8 in the fall of 2017.

